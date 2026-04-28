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Bernard Parker, TS Galaxy , April 2026TS Galaxy
Sinolwetu Tompela

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star eyeing Nedbank Cup glory to rescue TS Galaxy's season - 'We still have the quality, energy & character to turn things around'

Cup
TS Galaxy
Premier Soccer League
TS Galaxy vs Durban City
Durban City
TS Galaxy vs Chippa United
Chippa United
B. Parker
Kaizer Chiefs

The Amakhosi legend has stepped in from his role as assistant coach at a pivotal moment for the Mpumalanga club, as they look to salvage their season with silverware. Fully aware of the challenges facing the Rockets, the man in charge remains determined to put the campaign’s struggles behind them by delivering glory in the Ke Yona final.

  • Divine intervention for a club legend

    Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Bernard Parker says it was designed by God that he finds himself leading TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup final this upcoming weekend.

    The Rockets interim coach will be eager for his side to preserve their proud cup final record when they lock horns with Durban City FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.



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  • Chasing history

    “I think the universe designed it. It’s by God’s grace,” said Parker, according to IOL.

    “Nobody expected that I would be in this situation – it came as a shock. People expected things otherwise regarding who should be in charge of the Nedbank Cup final. Other than that, I am a servant of the game, as a player previously, and now as a coach.

    "A lot of work is done behind the scenes; the club is working together with the coaches and the players. The confidence and trust that the chairman has shown in me makes me proud and confident that I have what it takes (to do well). I also have the players’ response. So, it’s for all of us to go there and make sure that history repeats itself.”




  • TS Galaxy, Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpage

    Fixing the mentality of the Rockets

    Parker believes recent struggles have been mental, but says winning the cup could restore confidence, and he is now prioritising a compact, well-organised defensive setup ahead of the final in Polokwane.

    “We don’t have time, and we have seen that the players are not at the right level mentally and physically. That’s why we had a string of losses,” Parker stated.

    “The good thing, though, is that we have the Nedbank Cup to fight for. We rode on the good fighting spirit that we had against Sundowns. With everything that has been happening, we still have the quality, energy, and character, most importantly, to turn things around.


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  • Bernard Parker, TS Galaxy, October 2025Backpage

    New era

    "I am happy that we have completed most of the things so far," he concluded.

    "I have brought in a change in how we want to do things. We are making sure that we look more solid and mature. That will help in ensuring that we are a tough opponent to beat. The response of the players has been great; we just need to execute properly.”

Cup
TS Galaxy crest
TS Galaxy
TSG
Durban City crest
Durban City
DRC
Premier Soccer League
TS Galaxy crest
TS Galaxy
TSG
Chippa United crest
Chippa United
CHI