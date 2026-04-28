Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star eyeing Nedbank Cup glory to rescue TS Galaxy's season - 'We still have the quality, energy & character to turn things around'
Divine intervention for a club legend
Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Bernard Parker says it was designed by God that he finds himself leading TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup final this upcoming weekend.
The Rockets interim coach will be eager for his side to preserve their proud cup final record when they lock horns with Durban City FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.
Chasing history
“I think the universe designed it. It’s by God’s grace,” said Parker, according to IOL.
“Nobody expected that I would be in this situation – it came as a shock. People expected things otherwise regarding who should be in charge of the Nedbank Cup final. Other than that, I am a servant of the game, as a player previously, and now as a coach.
"A lot of work is done behind the scenes; the club is working together with the coaches and the players. The confidence and trust that the chairman has shown in me makes me proud and confident that I have what it takes (to do well). I also have the players’ response. So, it’s for all of us to go there and make sure that history repeats itself.”
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Fixing the mentality of the Rockets
Parker believes recent struggles have been mental, but says winning the cup could restore confidence, and he is now prioritising a compact, well-organised defensive setup ahead of the final in Polokwane.
“We don’t have time, and we have seen that the players are not at the right level mentally and physically. That’s why we had a string of losses,” Parker stated.
“The good thing, though, is that we have the Nedbank Cup to fight for. We rode on the good fighting spirit that we had against Sundowns. With everything that has been happening, we still have the quality, energy, and character, most importantly, to turn things around.
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New era
"I am happy that we have completed most of the things so far," he concluded.
"I have brought in a change in how we want to do things. We are making sure that we look more solid and mature. That will help in ensuring that we are a tough opponent to beat. The response of the players has been great; we just need to execute properly.”