Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star eyeing Nedbank Cup glory to rescue TS Galaxy's season - 'We still have the quality, energy & character to turn things around'

“I think the universe designed it. It’s by God’s grace,” said Parker, according to IOL.

“Nobody expected that I would be in this situation – it came as a shock. People expected things otherwise regarding who should be in charge of the Nedbank Cup final. Other than that, I am a servant of the game, as a player previously, and now as a coach.

"A lot of work is done behind the scenes; the club is working together with the coaches and the players. The confidence and trust that the chairman has shown in me makes me proud and confident that I have what it takes (to do well). I also have the players’ response. So, it’s for all of us to go there and make sure that history repeats itself.”











