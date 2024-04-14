Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star exonerates current players as hopeless situation continues at Naturena - 'This is a great team'

BackpageMichael MadyiraEx-Kaizer Chiefs star exonerates current players as hopeless situation continues at Naturena - 'This is a great team'Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsRichards Bay vs Kaizer ChiefsRichards BayRanga ChivaviroThatayaone DitlhokweSibongiseni MthethwaFormer Amakhosi defender Mokete Tsotetsi has defended current players turning out for the Soweto giants despite the club struggling to win silverware.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAmakhosi have not won a trophy since 2015Players have come under fire for being low-quality materialBut Tsotetsi defends the Amakhosi players