Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star and Bafana Bafana legend Shaun Bartlett hits back at Hugo Broos for 'Lyle Foster is sometimes lazy' remarks - 'I was a bit disappointed'
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Broos' take on Foster
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos expressed his impression of forward Lyle Foster and gave an honest assessment, saying the Burnley star can be "lazy sometimes."
“For me, Lyle is a very good striker, but sometimes he’s a little bit lazy in the game. I told him a few days ago that we need someone who moves more, who puts the defenders more under pressure,” said Broo as per FARPost.
“In the first half, he had some moments, but the second half was much better. Lyle moves a lot, he is quick, he is strong.
“He can be more dangerous than when he is waiting for the ball. I know he is strong also when you are giving him the ball on the feet, he doesn’t lose so many balls, but this is not our game.
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Bartlett fires back at Broos
"I was probably a little bit disappointed with the coach [Hugo Broos] mentioning that [Lyle Foster is sometimes lazy]," Bartlett said on Radio 2000's Game On as per KickOff.
"If you look at the technical team, and again you look around the world, everybody is going more of a specialised route; you have coaches for certain positions.
"But if you look at the national team at the moment, we have a head coach, an assistant coach, and a goalkeeper coach, but there are no other people specialising or giving Lyle proper training in order to score goals," added the Bafana great.
"...and I think we need to get more people involved to teach these guys how to apply themselves in their positions."
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'Lyle is a big boy'
Bafana captain Ronwen Williams has backed his teammate Foster.
“I mean, Lyle is a big boy. You don’t play in the English Premier League [EPL] for so many years if you don’t have quality," said Williams as per FARPost.
"And that reminds you that you’re a quality player. Yes, he’s probably in a difficult moment, not only with the national team but also with his club. So, it’s a challenging time for him, and people need to understand that.
“When you watch where his team is at and how difficult it is for him, you can see the struggle. But for him to wake up every day, show his face, and keep running and working for the team despite missed chances, that’s what matters. Hopefully, the ball will definitely go inside the net because he has quality."
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'Foster can do wonders for Bafana'
“He’s still the same person that he had been. I have been trying to keep an eye on him, but he seems like he’s okay," added the Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper.
"So, there isn’t too much going on at this moment. I just think he needs that goal to gain his confidence back.
“We need him to come and help us during the World Cup; he’s our powerhouse. Up front, he’s been amazing for us; he scored wonderful goals at AFCON," continued Williams.
"So, we need Lyle in good spirits, and the country must support him. He’s our player, and he has done wonders for our country, so support him in good and bad moments because he will bang goals.”