Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star and Bafana Bafana legend Shaun Bartlett hits back at Hugo Broos for 'Lyle Foster is sometimes lazy' remarks - 'I was a bit disappointed'

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos expressed his impression of forward Lyle Foster and gave an honest assessment, saying the Burnley star can be "lazy sometimes."

“For me, Lyle is a very good striker, but sometimes he’s a little bit lazy in the game. I told him a few days ago that we need someone who moves more, who puts the defenders more under pressure,” said Broo as per FARPost.

“In the first half, he had some moments, but the second half was much better. Lyle moves a lot, he is quick, he is strong.

“He can be more dangerous than when he is waiting for the ball. I know he is strong also when you are giving him the ball on the feet, he doesn’t lose so many balls, but this is not our game.