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Lebohang Maboe, Aden McCarthy and Oswin Appollis, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando PiratesBackpage
Seth Willis

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs midfielder 'did not believe Orlando Pirates are the right team for Appollis!' Oswin 'reminds me of Reneilwe Letsholonyane and Jabulani Maluleke'

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates
Magesi FC vs Kaizer Chiefs
Magesi FC
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Polokwane City vs Kaizer Chiefs
Polokwane City
O. Appollis

The former Polokwane City versatile attacker has established himself as a dependable player not only for the Buccaneers but also for the national team, Bafana Bafana, as well. He is expected to play a crucial role as South Africa chase history in the 2026 World Cup to be co-hosted by Mexico, the United States, and Canada.

  • Oswin Appollis Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    The Appollis stats this season

    Oswin Appolls has been a factor at Orlando Pirates having played 37 games across all competitions so far.

    The winger has responded with 10 goals and nine assists from which seven strikes and six assists have been in the Premier Soccer League where he has played 24 matches.


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  • Cole Alexander, Polokwane City, August 2024BackPagePix

    'I did not believe Pirates are the right team for Appollis'

    Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Alexander Cole has now opened up on how he felt when Appollis joined the Sea Robbers.

    “I look at Appollis, and honestly, I did not believe Orlando Pirates are the right team for him,” Alexandra told FARPost.

    “Then he surprised many people; he became one of the best players in South Africa right now.

  • Oswin Appollis Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Reminds me of Kaizer Chiefs legends

    “It comes down to his mentality. With a lot of things, the most important element is the mind. Appollis reminds of players like Reneilwe Letsholonyane and Jabulani Maluleke. Not how they play but on how they think,” Alexander further stated.

    “They did not care about messing up and about mistakes or what someone else thinks. Those players always knew how to bounce back after a mistake. They knew what to do next; they always remained brave and confident after mistakes."

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  • Cole Alexander, Kaizer Chiefs, November 2022Backpagepix

    Alexander reveals fear at Chiefs

    Alexander explains that fear made him not give his best at the club, but has lauded Appollis for managing to beat it.

    “Honestly, this is the fear that affected me at Chiefs. I was afraid of messing up with mistakes sometimes. The big crowd, I feared the worst in how they might turn against me.

    “Oswin didn’t struggle with that. The fears are what affect many talented players who come into a big club. That is just my opinion,” Alexander concluded.