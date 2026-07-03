Ex-Kaizer Chiefs left-back Happy Mashiane edges close to joining new club to reunite with former coach
- Backpagepix
A new chapter in the Winelands
Former Kaizer Chiefs left-back Happy Mashiane has landed at Stellenbosch following his axing from the Glamour Boys, according to SABC Sport.
The 27-year-old is now looking to pick up the pieces of a career that once promised so much in the gold and black of Chiefs.
After falling down the pecking order at the Village, a move to the Cape Winelands appears to be the most viable lifeline for the talented wide man as he enters his peak years.
- Kaizer Chiefs
Reuniting with a familiar face
Mashiane is currently undergoing an assessment, with the Winelands outfit exploring a potential reunion between the 27-year-old and head coach Gavin Hunt.
The two previously enjoyed a productive relationship at Naturena, where Hunt famously placed his trust in the versatile lefty during Amakhosi’s historic run to the CAF Champions League final.
This isn’t the first time Stellies have knocked on Mashiane’s door; the club reportedly pursued his signature three seasons ago.
However, the player opted to stay at Phefeni in a bid to fight for his place, a gamble that ultimately backfired.
Limited opportunities in the starting XI followed, leading to a peripheral role and an eventual exit as he now searches for a career lifeline in the Western Cape.
- Backpagepix
The road back to the top flight
The versatile wide man spent the latter half of last season on loan at Bloemfontein outfit Siwelele.
While the club was impressed with his output, they were only willing to sanction a permanent deal if he arrived as a free agent.
Now, following his official departure from Naturena, that path has been cleared.
Stellenbosch have wasted no time in monitoring the player’s situation.
Mashiane’s ability to operate as both a buccaneering full-back and a traditional winger makes him a highly attractive prospect for the Stellies' technical team.
- Backpagepix
Stellenbosch active in the market
Stellies are keeping their cards close to their chest regarding a potential deal for Mashiane, with the club yet to pull the trigger on a possible contract.
The versatile wide man is currently under the microscope as Hunt assesses whether he possesses the engine and tactical sharpness to thrive in the Winelands outfit’s high-octane system.
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