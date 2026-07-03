Ex-Kaizer Chiefs left-back Happy Mashiane edges close to joining new club to reunite with former coach

Former Kaizer Chiefs left-back Happy Mashiane has landed at Stellenbosch following his axing from the Glamour Boys, according to SABC Sport.

The 27-year-old is now looking to pick up the pieces of a career that once promised so much in the gold and black of Chiefs.

After falling down the pecking order at the Village, a move to the Cape Winelands appears to be the most viable lifeline for the talented wide man as he enters his peak years.







