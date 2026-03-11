Ex-Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune takes subtle dig at Bruce Bvuma, lunges into PSL players, 'They are not footballers anymore'
Khune's unimpressed by the modern footballer
Former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper has been bold in sharing what he thinks about Kaizer Chiefs players and modern South African footballers.
The 2010 FIFA World Cup custodian for South Africa is upset at seeing no Amakhosi player in the Bafana Bafana setup.
He also makes remarks that appear as thinly veiled criticism directed at Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma.
They are not footballers, but influencers
"It’s unfortunate that nowadays players have a lot of distractions," said Khune as per KickOff.
"Players have invested in social media. They are not footballers anymore, they are - what do you call it - influencers.
"Current players now don’t care about their football careers."
Khune's veiled jab at Bvuma
"You go to Kaizer Chiefs – Itumeleng Khune was the last goalkeeper to play for both Chiefs and Bafana and play 91 times for the national team and play more than 350 games for Kaizer Chiefs in 20 years in the first team," the retired custodian added, in remarks that suggest Bvuma is nowhere near the level he reached.
"You’ve had Bruce [Bvuma] coming after me whom we thought is going to to follow in the footsteps. I’m happy that you mentioned that now there hasn’t been a Kaizer Chiefs player in the national team."
Kids nowadays not bothered
"We were taking our football careers seriously and didn’t have any distractions. On our phones, we only had Facebook. You would look at it, put it aside, then you focus on your career," continued Khune, who only played his professional club career at Amakhosi for 20 years.
"You do extra work. Even with the distributions you've mentioned, I used to practice in the backyard at home. I would take a toothpick after eating meat and then try to hit it with the ball. Next, it would be a fork, try the same thing. I used to be so crazy about football.
"But kids nowadays, it’s like they’re not even bothered that Kaizer Chiefs used to produce goalkeepers and players for the national team and now there’s no player. Why are they not bothered?"