Ex-Kaizer Chiefs forward asserts Amakhosi are 'now playing merely to grind out results' and a CAF Champions League target is impossible, but 'a top-eight finish'
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Chiefs bounce back to winning ways
Kaizer Chiefs returned to winning ways last weekend when they beat Durban City 1-0 in a Premier Soccer League.
That eased the pressure of a four-match losing run in the CAF Confederation Cup and league.
But former Chiefs forward Thembubkosi Biyela did not see any beauty in the win over City and wants to see some convincing outings from Amkhosi.
Currently in position five on the PSL table, the Soweto giants could finish the season in the top four, as securing a CAF Champions League spot for next season looks difficult to achieve.
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Chiefs playing ugly football, grinding results
"There are claims that Chiefs players displayed hunger [against Durban City], but I say going forward, their focus should be on playing well and obtaining results," Biyela told KickOff.
"Instead, they are now playing merely to grind out results. It is evident that the co-coaches may have lost clarity on which players to include in their starting lineup.
"I question whether they enter matches with a coherent plan, as the current selection does not seem to align with their originally stated ideals."
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Biyela raises a Sirino question
Chiefs midfielder Gaston Sirino has been struggling for regular football this season and that has limited him from making an impact.
It is to be seen if the Soweto giants will offer the Uruguayan a new deal when his contract expires at the end of this season."Furthermore, paying Gaston Sirino a significant salary while starting him on the bench raises questions. He deserves to start every match," Biyela added.
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Little hope, Champions League is a buge ask
"We should not be discussing a Champions League qualification when teams like Sekhukhune United are also competing. Chiefs are now targeting a top-eight finish," the former Amakhosi star continued.
"The upcoming matches will be challenging, especially since their next two opponents are considered smaller teams, which have historically posed difficulties for Chiefs.
"It is imperative that they win both fixtures. Durban City nearly equalised last night; two of their shots were cleared off the line. To be honest, our hope has diminished," he concluded.