Ex-Kaizer Chiefs forward asserts Amakhosi are 'now playing merely to grind out results' and a CAF Champions League target is impossible, but 'a top-eight finish'

Kaizer Chiefs returned to winning ways last weekend when they beat Durban City 1-0 in a Premier Soccer League.

That eased the pressure of a four-match losing run in the CAF Confederation Cup and league.

But former Chiefs forward Thembubkosi Biyela did not see any beauty in the win over City and wants to see some convincing outings from Amkhosi.

Currently in position five on the PSL table, the Soweto giants could finish the season in the top four, as securing a CAF Champions League spot for next season looks difficult to achieve.