Ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt shares thoughts on 'hell of a race going on' after frustrating Mamelodi Sundowns and hints 'maybe we’ll play with no defenders' against Orlando Pirates after Soweto Derby
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Party spoilers Stellies
Stellenbosch FC frustrated Mamelodi Sundowns to a 1-1 draw in a Premier Soccer League match on Wednesday.
The result denied Sundowns a chance to reclaim top spot as the race for the title heats up.
Gavin Hunt's Maroons face Orlando Pirates on May 5, hosting the Buccaneers, who will be fresh from this weekend's Soweto Derby clash with Chiefs.
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'You've got to give Sundowns credit'
“I can't comment on the opposition, you know. I mean, they're a fantastic club, they've won the league now seven, eight years in a row. They're right there again. They're in the Champions League final, fantastic football club,” Hunt said as per Soccer Laduma.
“You know, they put their money where their mouth is. They go out and they acquire big players that all of us can't get. And you've got to give them credit. So, you know, to play lots of games, the best clubs in the world will play more games than clubs who don't play.”
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Champions League chances analysed
Hunt feels Sunowns' depth will hand them an advantage in the CAF Champions League after reaching the final for as second straight season.
They will face Moroccan side AS FAR over two legs.
“They've got a very good squad of players and they surely… you know, I'm sure they'll do well, and I'm sure they'll win the Champions League this year,” added Hunt.
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Playing without defenders
“There’s a hell of a race going on now with them and Pirates, so may the best team win,” said Hunt, a former Kaizer Chiefs coach.
“We’re still going to play Pirates down in Cape Town, so maybe it’ll be another one of these jobs. I don’t know. Maybe we’ll play with no defenders.”