Ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt shares thoughts on 'hell of a race going on' after frustrating Mamelodi Sundowns and hints 'maybe we’ll play with no defenders' against Orlando Pirates after Soweto Derby

“I can't comment on the opposition, you know. I mean, they're a fantastic club, they've won the league now seven, eight years in a row. They're right there again. They're in the Champions League final, fantastic football club,” Hunt said as per Soccer Laduma.

“You know, they put their money where their mouth is. They go out and they acquire big players that all of us can't get. And you've got to give them credit. So, you know, to play lots of games, the best clubs in the world will play more games than clubs who don't play.”