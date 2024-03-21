Bafana Bafana, AfconGetty
Michael Madyira

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach blasts Broos' selection and Bafana Bafana friendly opponents - 'Who is Andorra? Very weak nation, better competition playing our own PSL teams'

South AfricaWorld Cup Qualification CAFSouth Africa vs AndorraAndorraFriendliesHugo BroosTeboho MokoenaThemba ZwanePremier Soccer League

Former Kaizer Chiefs development coach Farouk Khan has slammed the choice of a lowly-ranked European country as South Africa's opponents.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Bafana have two friendlies lined up for March
  • First match is against Andorra
  • But an ex-Chiefs coach does not approve the Andorra game

Editors' Picks