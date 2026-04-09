Ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane opens up on technical team changes at AmaZulu FC - 'This club is bigger than each and everyone of us, including me'

"Postnet is experienced, Coach Nini is experienced and he's been in the PSL for how many years now? Four years. So, if you look at his experience and what he has done in the game also," said Zwane as per SABC Sport.

"That's why – don't get me wrong, I'm trying to get the clarity in terms of [this], so for real, this club is bigger than each and everyone of us, including me.

"This team, tomorrow, can go and play without me, they can go and play without Coach Nini, they can go and play without Postnet, so all of us don't make any difference, it's love and passion and commitment for the club, that's what matters most – the club comes first."