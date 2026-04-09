Ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane opens up on technical team changes at AmaZulu FC - 'This club is bigger than each and everyone of us, including me'
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Zwane's assistant coach out
AmaZulu are set to part ways with coach Arthur Zwane's assistant Simo Dladla.
Dladla was not on the bench when Usuthu drew 2-2 with Sekhukhune United in a Premier Soccer League match amid reports that he will not be with the club next season.
Zwane has explained his technical team members' roles as goalkeepers' coach Postnet Omony remains together with second assistant Siboniso Vilakazi.
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'Usuthu can go and play without me'
"Postnet is experienced, Coach Nini is experienced and he's been in the PSL for how many years now? Four years. So, if you look at his experience and what he has done in the game also," said Zwane as per SABC Sport.
"That's why – don't get me wrong, I'm trying to get the clarity in terms of [this], so for real, this club is bigger than each and everyone of us, including me.
"This team, tomorrow, can go and play without me, they can go and play without Coach Nini, they can go and play without Postnet, so all of us don't make any difference, it's love and passion and commitment for the club, that's what matters most – the club comes first."
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'I should be the decision maker'
"I was sick the other day, if you remember I was here, and the guys were working. I was more relaxed, I would stand up here and there," Zwane added.
"So it tells you, yes, being a coach is just a job title. Obviously, the buck stops with me when things are not going our way, and my head is on the block.
"I should be the decision maker, but obviously supported by other guys, so that's very key. And what I'm trying to say is that we can survive, the club can survive – the minute you realise, the better for us."
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AmaZulu fancying their chances
After drawing 2-2 with Sekhulhune United on Monday, Usuthu remained fourth on the table and still have an opportunity to finish third and qualify to compete in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.
“We fancy our chances to finish as high as possible, but it’s not going to be easy, like it won’t be for everyone else as well,” said Zwane as per Cape Times.