Ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane assess PSL title contenders and concludes, 'Mamelodi Sundowns no longer play football with tempo' and 'Orlando Pirates come at you like nobody’s business'
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Pirates & Sundowns' PSL title battle
Orlando Pirates lead the Premier Soccer League title race with just a point more than second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns.
However, Sundowns have a game in hand and missed an opportunity to go back on top when they collected two points out of a possible six in their last two league games, which ended in draws.
AmaZulu coach Arthur Zwane has explained how he planned against the Buccaneers and Masandawana this season.
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Pirates identified early as the real threat
According to Zwane’s assessment, Pirates’ rise has not been accidental but rooted in deliberate squad building and a clear tactical identity.
“We planned very well in terms of looking at other teams, how we can capitalise. And we knew that this season, the team that’s going to cause problems will be Pirates,” said Zwane.
Zwane says, that is what separated contenders from hopefuls in this title challenge that has become a two-horse race.
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Zwane's findings from analysing Sundowns
“Players, they will tell you because we had to analyse every team," added Zwane.
"We knew that a team like Sundowns, they’ll be having players that are going to be in the World Cup squad. Plenty of them.
“Their team went to the Club World Cup. And their players were going to compete in the Champions League.
"And that is why when you watch Sundowns, they no longer play football with tempo, they manage now. I don’t know if you’ve noticed.”
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Pirates' serious title charge examined
“But Pirates, they come at you like nobody’s business. So now we needed to look at ourselves and say, who do we think we can go for? Where do we fancy our chances?" Zwane said.
“Take nothing away from the group that we have assembled. But this is one season that was there for many other teams to capitalise if they planned very well because World Cup was going to help them, obviously, to take a lot from Sundowns.
“And that’s why Sundowns, they had to now do what? They didn’t care about Nedbank Cup. Now you can imagine, Nedbank Cup, Champions League, their players are going to the World Cup. They’re going to die. And now we had to target all the teams.”
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Tha problem caused by Pirates
“Then we said, the only team that’s going to give us a problem, it’s Orlando Pirates," Zwane continued.
"When you look at how they assembled their squad, the players, how they beef up their team, and player for player, all those players, they play with high intensity, in a structure, very solid structure, very dynamic.”