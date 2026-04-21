Ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach afraid of a hiding from Soweto giants - 'If we play like that against Orlando Pirates, they will give us six'
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Pirates on course to break their club record
Orlando Pirates have been scoring for fun this season in the Premier Soccer League thanks to the versatility of their atatckers as well as the massive talent at their disposal.
They are just three goals shy of breaking their record of 52 goals a season in the PSL era, and with five round to go, nothing can stop them from achieving that.
However, the main objective is to win the league and stop Mamelodi Sundowns from making it nine in a row.
- Stellenbosch FC
Hunt worried by Pirates' run
Stellenbosch coach Gavin Hunt has conceded his team will need to work on their tactical and technical aspects before facing the Soweto giants.
“I think you have to worry about yourself a little bit. I really don’t think we good enough yet, I don’t think we at that stage yet. I need to get my hands dirty here a little bit,” Hunt opened up following the recent 3-1 victory against Sekhukhune United..
“If we play like that against Pirates, they will give us six, they’ve got a lot of quality to going forward. I don’t think we will have chances like that against them so, I think if we get a [Friday] night like this, I don’t think they will fancy it [raining].
Tougher outing against Sundowns
Hunt has further conceded the Wednesday night date with defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns will also be a tough one.
"It’s very difficult to play against that side [Sundowns] because of what they have, we will go there [midweek], we will put up some fight that’s for sure," he added.
“They could have one of those night you’ll never know in football where they hit a crossbar, I just don’t know if we there yet, but we will get there I know that.
“We will get this team back to where it was. We just need to box a little bit clever as I said we just want to get ourselves out of the situation," Hunt concluded.
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The race for MTN8 ticket
Stellies are three points outside the top eight which guarantees an automatic spot for MTN8.
However, they have crucial fixtures against Sundowns, Polokwane City and Pirates respectively which migh determine whether they will make the list or not.