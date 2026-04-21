Ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach afraid of a hiding from Soweto giants - 'If we play like that against Orlando Pirates, they will give us six'

Orlando Pirates have been scoring for fun this season in the Premier Soccer League thanks to the versatility of their atatckers as well as the massive talent at their disposal.

They are just three goals shy of breaking their record of 52 goals a season in the PSL era, and with five round to go, nothing can stop them from achieving that.

However, the main objective is to win the league and stop Mamelodi Sundowns from making it nine in a row.