Ex-Kaizer Chiefs boss Nasreddine Nabi makes bold come-get-me plea to African giants: 'I offered to take over at the summer break'

Former Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi has reportedly offered his services to Moroccan heavyweights Wydad Casablanca.

The Tunisian tactician has been without a club since his departure from Naturena in September last year, following a difficult single-season tenure with the Glamour Boys, where he failed to return the club to its former glory despite securing the Nedbank Cup title to claim the club's first trophy in a decade.

While his time in the PSL was short-lived, Nabi’s reputation across the continent remains high due to his previous successes.

His former assistants at Chiefs, Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, have been handling the Soweto giants on an interim basis, but Nabi is already planning his next big career move in the Botola Pro league.