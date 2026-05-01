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Ex-Kaizer Chiefs boss Nasreddine Nabi makes bold come-get-me plea to African giants: 'I offered to take over at the summer break'
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Nabi eyes Moroccan return
Former Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi has reportedly offered his services to Moroccan heavyweights Wydad Casablanca.
The Tunisian tactician has been without a club since his departure from Naturena in September last year, following a difficult single-season tenure with the Glamour Boys, where he failed to return the club to its former glory despite securing the Nedbank Cup title to claim the club's first trophy in a decade.
While his time in the PSL was short-lived, Nabi’s reputation across the continent remains high due to his previous successes.
His former assistants at Chiefs, Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, have been handling the Soweto giants on an interim basis, but Nabi is already planning his next big career move in the Botola Pro league.
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The Wydad vacancy
Wydad Casablanca find themselves in need of a firm hand after parting ways with head coach Patrice Carteron on Thursday.
The decision came following a disappointing string of results that left the Moroccan giants struggling to keep pace at the top of the table.
Despite the immediate need for a successor, Nabi has clarified that he is not looking to jump into the dugout mid-season.
“The schedule of remaining matches until the end of the professional league, which is very close together, prevents me from coaching Wydad during this period," Nabi told One One, as per Soccer Laduma.
The coach is wary of the congested fixture list and prefers a clean slate to implement his tactical philosophy during the upcoming pre-season period.
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Nabi's pitch to the Red Castle
While the immediate vacancy will likely be filled by another candidate or an interim solution, Nabi has made it clear that he wants the job on a long-term basis.
He has proactively suggested a timeline for his arrival at the club, hoping to secure the technical directorship once the current campaign reaches its conclusion.
The lure of competing for CAF Champions League titles remains a significant draw for the experienced coach.
Nabi further solidified his interest by confirming his proposal to the Wydad board.
“I offered to take over the technical management of the team officially, at the beginning of the summer break, that is, after the end of all competitions of the current football season," he added.
It remains to be seen if the Moroccan giants are willing to wait for the former Amakhosi man or if they will look elsewhere for a more immediate permanent fix.
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What's next for Nabi?
Nabi has unfinished business with Moroccan football after having a spell with Wydad's rivals AS FAR before stepping down to take over the hot seat at Chiefs.
The highly-rated mentor left AS FAR without winning any silverware, and he is eager to win trophies with the Red Castle in the next season, should the deal materialise.
The former Young Africans SC coach remains unattached after parting ways with Chiefs in September 2025, and he will be available to hit the ground running.