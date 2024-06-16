Rhulani MokwenaBackpagepix
Clifton Mabasa

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs boss Ernst Middendorp backs Mamelodi Sundowns mentor for Coach of the Season award - 'I’m 100% behind Rhulani Mokwena'

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCOrlando PiratesKaizer ChiefsStellenbosch FCRhulani MokwenaErnst MiddendorpJose RiveiroSteve Barker

Middendorp has acknowledged the Downs coach's incredible work and conceded that he deserves to be honoured for his outstanding skills.

  • Middendorp tips Mokwena to win Coach of the Season award
  • The Downs mentor won the recently ended season title
  • He competes with Barker and Riveiro
