Ex-Kaizer Chiefs boss dissects Bafana Bafana’s disappointing start against Mexico at the 2026 FIFA World Cup – ‘We knew it was always going to be hostile’

South Africa’s return to the world stage began on a sour note at the iconic Estadio Azteca, where the 1996 African champions were comfortably swatted aside by the home nation.

Reflecting on the atmosphere and the team's psychological state, Cavin Johnson noted that the squad seemed ill-equipped to handle the unique pressure of a Mexican crowd compared to the familiar sounds at home.

"There was a wrong mentality from the start.

"We knew it was always going to be hostile.

"If you’re playing against a hostile country, then 80 000 people are really going to be against you," Johnson told KickOff.

"It's not like here by us, where we are blowing the vuvuzelas.

"Those Mexican people are singing, which makes it a little bit difficult."