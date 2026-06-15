Ex-Kaizer Chiefs boss dissects Bafana Bafana’s disappointing start against Mexico at the 2026 FIFA World Cup – ‘We knew it was always going to be hostile’
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Mental approach questioned at Estadio Azteca
South Africa’s return to the world stage began on a sour note at the iconic Estadio Azteca, where the 1996 African champions were comfortably swatted aside by the home nation.
Reflecting on the atmosphere and the team's psychological state, Cavin Johnson noted that the squad seemed ill-equipped to handle the unique pressure of a Mexican crowd compared to the familiar sounds at home.
"There was a wrong mentality from the start.
"We knew it was always going to be hostile.
"If you’re playing against a hostile country, then 80 000 people are really going to be against you," Johnson told KickOff.
"It's not like here by us, where we are blowing the vuvuzelas.
"Those Mexican people are singing, which makes it a little bit difficult."
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Tactical blunders and defensive fragility
Beyond the psychological aspect, Johnson was quick to point out the technical shortcomings in Hugo Broos' selection and defensive configuration.
"The line-up, to me, was more like the 5-3-2.
"We had two strikers up front who the ball was not played to.
"It looked like from the onset we were there to defend," Johnson explained.
"They defended for eight minutes and then after that, [Sphephelo] Sithole made a huge mistake.
"That ball was supposed to be kicked out once.
"You want to play from the back, and when you make a mistake, they punish you.
"The second goal was the same – we made a mistake and they punished us."
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Unfamiliar formation and preparation failures
One of the most concerning aspects highlighted by the former Amakhosi boss was the sudden shift in tactical identity.
Johnson claimed that the formation used in the tournament opener had not been properly blooded during the qualification or preparation phases, leaving the players confused under the bright lights of the World Cup.
"Our South African players, it's not easy to re-wire them in three weeks.
"This teaches us a lesson," the tactician added.
"So, playing 5-3-2 backfired. There was no creativity.
"For me, [Mbekezeli] Mbokazi was mediocre against Mexico, and [Ime] Okon he doesn't even have a left foot.
"Going forward, there was no support for a ball carrier."
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A lesson in warm-up scheduling
The veteran coach also saved some criticism for Bafana Bafana’s choice of opposition in the lead-up to the showpiece.
South Africa faced Jamaica in their final friendly before flying to North America, but Johnson argues that the Caribbean nation offered a false sense of security that did not prepare the team for the technical and atmospheric rigours of a clash with Mexico.
“It's two different nations. So, in Jamaica we chose a wrong sparring partner to prepare for the Mexico match," Johnson concluded.
The focus must now shift rapidly for Broos and his charges, as they prepare for a high-stakes encounter against the Czech Republic.
Anything less than a victory on Thursday could see South Africa’s World Cup dream end prematurely before the final group game.