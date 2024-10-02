Ex-Fifa referee Victor Hlungwani now turns on Kaizer Chiefs & Mamelodi Sundowns officials for 'Incorrect application of the laws of the game' - Nasreddine Nabi lucky not be sent off
The former Fifa and PSL referee insists it was out of order to see Amakhosi technical bench react furiously on Saturday which warranted a punishment.
- Sundowns controversially beat Chiefs on Saturday
- The match has been discussed across all platforms in Mzansi
- Ex-Fifa ref now explains why Chiefs' member of the technical team deserved a red card