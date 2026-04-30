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Ex-Brazil star brutally claims Neymar would be a 'headless chicken' if put in PSG vs Bayern Munich thriller & 'doesn't deserve' to play at 2026 World Cup
Casagrande questions Neymar's intensity
Neymar’s hopes of leading Brazil into the 2026 World Cup have been called into serious question following a disappointing performance for Santos against San Lorenzo in the Copa Sudamericana. Speaking on UOL News Esporte, former Selecao forward Casagrande highlighted the massive gulf between Neymar's current physical state and the elite standards of European football seen in this week's instant Champions League classic between PSG and Bayern.
He said: "Take Neymar, this one who played against San Lorenzo, take this Neymar and throw him into the middle of the pitch for PSG and Bayern Munich. How do you see him on the pitch? Take what he did, take his intensity and put it there in PSG and Bayern Munich. He would be like a headless chicken, looking here and there - he wouldn't get the ball. There is no way to look at it and say that Neymar is capable of playing in the World Cup."
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The 2026 World Cup debate
While Neymar remains a legendary figure in Brazilian football, his recent statistics have sparked a fierce debate over whether reputation alone should be enough to earn him a ticket to the 2026 tournament. With Brazil now under the management of Carlo Ancelotti, Casagrande admitted that while the Italian coach might still choose to include the star, it wouldn't be based on merit or sporting logic.
"He might even be called up by Ancelotti. I don't doubt he will be. And if he is called up, fine, okay. It's the coach's choice. No one is going to keep hammering away at it. At least I won't. And let the coach deal with him to see what he will do. But as for deserving it, he doesn't deserve it," the former Corinthians star added.
Statistics behind the criticism
To support his claims, Casagrande pointed to the raw data from Neymar’s outing in the 1-1 draw against San Lorenzo, which painted a picture of a player struggling to impact the game.
"The numbers show it, don't they? One shot and it wasn't on target. Five crosses, one correct. Five dribbles, one correct. So he lost the ball four times, crossed four times incorrectly," he said. "And another 27 losses of possession. He won two duels out of eight, so he lost six. Look at the numbers, man. The numbers show what his performance was in the game. To keep discussing a good pass, or a dribble that worked, or a vision of the game... You have 90 minutes plus extra time. Divide it into 90 minutes, you will see that the volume of errors is overwhelming in relation to the number of successes."
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What comes next?
Neymar is running out of time to prove his fitness to Ancelotti, with the final Brazil squad for the World Cup set to be named on May 18. He has to make a decisive impact for Santos again to get in the reckoning, starting in their clash with Brazilian Serie A highflyers Palmeiras on Saturday.