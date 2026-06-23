Ex-Bafana Bafana coach urges Hugo Broos to make big selection change for South Korea clash - 'They can play Evidence Makgopa because of his height'

As South Africa prepares for their crucial showdown on Thursday, former Bafana Bafana interim coach Owen Da Gama has offered his assessment of the team's struggles in front of goal.

Despite the talent available in the squad, the national team has lacked a truly 'prolific' presence in the penalty area during their first two matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking to Radio 2000, Da Gama acknowledged that while the current crop of strikers, Iqraam Rayners, Lyle Foster, and Evidence Makgopa, have shown immense work rate, the finishing touch has been absent.

"I still believe we still haven’t that prolific striker; I think the coach has tried his best. I think Makgopa has done well, Rayners has given his best, Lyle Foster has given his best," Da Gama noted.