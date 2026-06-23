Ex-Bafana Bafana coach urges Hugo Broos to make big selection change for South Korea clash - 'They can play Evidence Makgopa because of his height'
- Getty Images Sport
The search for a prolific striker
As South Africa prepares for their crucial showdown on Thursday, former Bafana Bafana interim coach Owen Da Gama has offered his assessment of the team's struggles in front of goal.
Despite the talent available in the squad, the national team has lacked a truly 'prolific' presence in the penalty area during their first two matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Speaking to Radio 2000, Da Gama acknowledged that while the current crop of strikers, Iqraam Rayners, Lyle Foster, and Evidence Makgopa, have shown immense work rate, the finishing touch has been absent.
"I still believe we still haven’t that prolific striker; I think the coach has tried his best. I think Makgopa has done well, Rayners has given his best, Lyle Foster has given his best," Da Gama noted.
- Getty Images
Tactical adjustments for the Korean clash
The tactical approach against Mexico came under scrutiny, with Bafana often relying on long balls that failed to produce quality opportunities for the forwards.
Da Gama pointed out that the service to the strikers must improve if Bafana are to bypass a disciplined South Korean defence.
Even when the effort is there, the structure must allow the forwards to thrive in the final third.
"But I don’t think we have hit the right notes there so far," he added.
"Hopefully, in the next match, we can show more composure and also a better supply for the strikers.
"There was a number of long balls against Mexico, and Rayners gave his best. But there was no clear-cut chances where he could score."
- AFP
The case for Makgopa
With everything on the line, the former coach believes that a change in personnel is necessary to give Bafana a different dimension.
Specifically, he has called for the inclusion of Orlando Pirates striker Evidence Makgopa because of his height and physical presence.
The hope is that a target man can disrupt the opposition and provide a focal point for the attack.
He emphasised that building internal chemistry is vital for success on the world stage.
"I’m hoping [next game], they can play Makgopa because of his height.
"I’ve always spoken about combinations of players from the same club like Sundowns and Pirates," he explained.
- Backpage
Learning from club-level success
The veteran coach also looked at the success of domestic giants Mamelodi Sundowns as a blueprint for how a strike force should operate in high-pressure continental and international competitions.
He noted the difference between being an 'impact' player and a consistent starter who can lead the line against world-class defenders.
"I think if you look at Sundowns, when they play, even in the [CAF] Champions League, they have [Brayan] Leon, international striker playing there.
"Iqraam was an impact player at Sundowns, but he has done very well for them," Da Gama concluded.
As Hugo Broos prepares his final instructions for the South Korea clash, the decision on who leads the line will likely define Bafana's World Cup legacy.