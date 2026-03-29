Everyone’s going crazy for Sandro Tonali: Manchester United are his dream destination, City are also interested, and a 100-million-pound derby is on the cards

Today he is called upon to lead Italy; this summer he could become one of the most expensive signings: everything revolves around Sandro Tonali.





The Azzurri midfielder had been a doubt for days due to not being in peak physical condition, but he still stole the show in Bergamo, and if Gennaro Gattuso’s national side have reached the World Cup play-off final, they owe a great deal to the 2000-born player.





Against Northern Ireland, he first broke the deadlock with a fine first-time finish, then set up the second goal with an assist for Moise Kean.





From the pitch to the transfer market, as the Newcastle player’s future remains to be written, with the big English clubs ready to spark a bidding war worth millions.