AFP
‘Everyone except England’ - Lionel Messi reacts to lining up rare career first & explains how Argentina’s class of 2026 are inspired by Diego Maradona’s exploits against the Three Lions
A historic meeting in Atlanta
Messi is preparing to tick off one of the few remaining boxes in his illustrious career when Argentina face England in the 2026 World Cup semi-finals. The clash was confirmed after both nations navigated gruelling quarter-final ties, with Argentina overcoming Switzerland 3-1 after extra time, and Thomas Tuchel’s England likewise securing a 2-1 win over Norway following an extra-time period.
The semi-final, set to take place in Atlanta on Wednesday, marks the first time Messi will face England in international colours. Despite his decades at the top of the game, the 39-year-old has never lined up against the Three Lions for his country, a fact that adds an extra layer of intrigue to an already massive knockout fixture.
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Out to match Maradona's exploits
The rivalry between the two nations is steeped in World Cup folklore, most notably the 1986 quarter-final where Diego Maradona scored two of the most famous goals in football history. Messi admitted that while he was not yet born to witness those moments live, the imagery remains a core part of the Argentinian identity. "Everything I have seen and remember [about Argentina vs. England from 1986] is from videos and images that Argentinians constantly watch and relive," Messi told ESPN.
Reflecting on the unique nature of this specific match-up, the Inter Miami star added: "But I think this group is used to playing football matches regardless of the opponent. Obviously, playing against England is special because they are a powerhouse, and matches against powerhouses are always special. Personally, it's the first time I'm going to play against them. I've played against everyone except England, so it will be nice for that reason too. And we'll experience it for what it is: a World Cup semifinal against a powerhouse, a great team, and we'll try to arrive in the best possible shape to compete again."
Messi's historic scoring streak halted
Messi has been delivering spectacular performances in the ongoing World Cup, currently sitting at the top of the tournament's scoring charts with eight goals, tied with France's Kylian Mbappé. Furthermore, this impressive tally has cemented his status as the all-time top scorer in World Cup history, bringing his grand total to an unprecedented 21 goals.
Messi netted a hat-trick against Algeria, a brace against Austria, and a goal apiece against Jordan, Cape Verde, and Egypt. However, his remarkable scoring streak finally came to a halt in the quarter-finals against Switzerland, where he failed to score for the first time in the tournament, contributing instead with a crucial assist. This drew the curtain on an incredible run of consecutive World Cup scoring appearances that initially began when he netted against Australia in the round of 16 at Qatar 2022.
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Alvarez wary of England threat
Argentina reached the final four thanks to a stunning extra-time strike from Julián Álvarez, before Lautaro Martínez added a third to seal the victory against Switzerland. They now face an England side buoyed by the form of Jude Bellingham. While the history of the fixture - including the 'Hand of God' and David Beckham's 1998 red card - dominates the narrative, the Argentinian camp is well aware of the current quality within Tuchel’s ranks, particularly with Bellingham acting as the hero against Norway. "We are very proud to be among the top four teams in the world," Álvarez noted after the win over the Swiss.
The Atletico Madrid striker warned that the defending world champions cannot afford to lose focus if they want to book a date with either Spain or France in next Sunday's final. "England, we know, has impressive players. They are a great team that's been doing things well [this World Cup] but we need to recuperate and prepare our game," Álvarez added.
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