Every league has its own... Fiorentina: Tottenham, Sevilla, Wolfsburg and Nice are facing the threat of relegation

In Germany, it is Wolfsburg who are facing the prospect of a dramatic collapse. In fact, the club has failed to qualify for European competition for several seasons now – more specifically since the 2020/21 season, when current Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner was in charge.
We are talking about the team with the fifth-highest wage bill in the entire Bundesliga, which spent almost €70 million in the summer transfer window. The squad features big names such as Arnold, Erkisen, Majer, Wimmer, Grabara, Koulierakis and Amoura, all of whom are key players for their national teams as well. Wolfsburg are second from bottom, a full three points adrift of the play-off zone occupied by St. Pauli on 24 points.
In an attempt to turn around a disastrous season, the board has turned to an old hand, Dieter Hecking, the third manager of the season after Simonis and Bauer. Hecking had previously managed Wolfsburg, more than 10 years ago. He took charge of the club in 2012 and led them to victory in the German Cup in 2015, and to the Champions League round of 16 the following year, where they lost to Real Madrid after conceding a late comeback. That remains Wolfsburg’s finest era (excluding the 2009 title-winning side), featuring talents of the calibre of Perisic, Schürrle, Luiz Gustavo, Naldo, Max Kruse, but above all a young Kevin De Bruyne. Will Hecking’s return be enough to save Wolfsburg from a relegation that has not occurred for 29 years?