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Everton & England star Jordan Pickford set for court appearance after 50mph police chase in £165k Lamborghini
High-speed pursuit in Cheshire
Pickford is facing legal action after being caught in a police chase while driving his £165,000 Lamborghini Urus. The incident took place in Knutsford, Cheshire, on April 14, just days before the Three Lions' goalkeeper was scheduled to feature in a crucial Merseyside derby against Liverpool. Local authorities reported that Pickford’s driving forced other road users to take evasive action to avoid a serious accident.
PC Cecil Ricardo, an officer with the Cheshire Constabulary, witnessed the incident as he was leaving the local police station. According to his formal account, the blue performance 4x4, which features a personalised number plate, ignored road markings at a busy junction. The officer was forced to engage his emergency lights and sirens to pursue the vehicle after it accelerated away from the scene, leading to a short chase through the residential area.
In a written witness statement, as reported by The Sun, the officer detailed the specifics of the pursuit: "I then witnessed a blue Lamborghini Urus driving along Princess Street. It reached the junction with Toft Road, completely ignored the give way lines and pulled onto Toft Road causing two vehicles to slam on their brakes to avoid a collision. The Lamborghini then sped down Toft Road, Knutsford. I activated my emergency equipment, lights and sirens and attempted to catch up with the vehicle."
- AFP
Speeding allegations and police confrontation
The pursuit reportedly saw the police vehicle reach speeds of 50mph in a 30mph zone while attempting to close the gap on the England international. The officer noted that despite his high speed, the Lamborghini was still gaining distance before eventually pulling over. PC Ricardo stated: "At one point on Toft Road my vehicle’s speedometer indicated I was travelling at 50mph and the Lamborghini was still pulling away. The speed limit on that stretch of Toft Road is 30mph."
Upon stopping the vehicle, the officer identified the driver as the Everton star. The report continues: "I approached the driver’s side and the driver identified himself as Jordan Pickford. I cautioned Pickford, pointed out the offence of driving without due care and attention and issued a traffic offence report. He made no reply."
Legal proceedings and guilty plea
Following the road-side encounter, Cheshire Police officially charged the 91-cap international on September 23. The case was initially processed under the Single Justice Procedure, a system designed to allow magistrates to handle minor motoring offences without a full public hearing. However, Pickford has taken steps to ensure his case is heard in person by a magistrate rather than being settled purely on paper behind closed doors.
The goalkeeper entered an online guilty plea last Friday but specifically requested to attend the sentencing hearing in person. In his formal legal submission to the court, the Everton man wrote: "I would like to attend court to put forward my mitigation."
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Faces potential driving ban
The court hearing is scheduled to take place at Chester Magistrates’ Court on December 7. If convicted of careless driving, the veteran goalkeeper could face between three and nine penalty points on his licence, or a total driving ban depending on the magistrate's view of the mitigation. The Lamborghini Urus involved in the incident is one of the world's fastest SUVs, capable of reaching 62mph in just 3.5 seconds with a top speed of 190mph.
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