'Even my girlfriend doesn't make me this happy! Orlando Pirates exposed how to beat Mamelodi Sundowns; Even Real Madrid cannot stop Kaizer Chiefs now, but we need a public holiday tomorrow' - Fans

After a winless run that had stretched to four games, Amakhosi withstood the storm from Tshwane giants to progress to the Nedbank Cup.

The Nedbank Cup final promises to be a thrilling showdown, as Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando progressed to the ultimate stage.

Amakhosi, against all odds, did well to beat Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, while Bucs managed a slim 1-0 win over Marumo Gallants.

The win is crucial in Chiefs' campaign, as it will ease the pressure that was building. Should they also beat the Sea Robbers in the final, they will be part of the Caf Confederation Cup participants next season.

After the victory in Pretoria, GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted.