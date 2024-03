Majority of South Africans insist there is no chance Orlando Pirates can beat Mamelodi Sundowns to the Premier Soccer League title this season.

Former Pirates midfielder Benson Mhlongo recently made a bold backing of Bucs, saying that they can still win the PSL title.

The Soweto giants are currently second with 33 points from 20 games, 13 less than leaders Sundowns who have played two games less.

The fans are not convinced Pirates can topple Masandawana even if the latter fails to win their remaining matches.