GOAL gives you the details to follow the Southern Africa tournament that kicks off with a match between Sihlangu Semnikati and the Zebras.

The 2024 Cosafa Cup will kick off on Wednesday, June 26 in South Africa, where 12 teams will be battling for the crown.

Eswatini and Botswana are priviledged to set the ball rolling at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in a Group A assignment.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details on how to watch the match between the two nations, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.