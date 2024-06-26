Neliswa Dlamini & Olebogeng Ramotse, Eswatini vs Botswana, June 2024Backpagepix
Michael Madyira

Eswatini and Botswana fire blanks in drab 2024 Cosafa Cup opener

It was a slow start to the regional competition with Sihlangu and the Zebras playing to a goalless draw at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday.

  • Eswatini played against Botswana in Cosafa Cup opener
  • The match ended 0-0
  • It was a big yawn as both sides struggled for a breakthrough
