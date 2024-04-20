Esperance vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow Masandawana's Caf Champions League trip to Tunisia to face the Blood and Gold on Saturday.

Mamelodi Sundowns continue with their bid to win their first Caf Champions League title since 2016 when they face Esperance in a semi-final, first-leg match at Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi.

The Brazilians are in Tunisia looking for a first-leg result that would do them a favour when they host the North Africans next Friday.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Esperance and Sundowns, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.