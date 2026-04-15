Esperance thump chest ahead of crucial CAF Champions League meeting with Mamelodi Sundowns - 'Nothing is decided at this stage: no team has qualified or been eliminated'

Mamelodi Sundowns defied the odds on Sunday night to beat their hosts Esperance by a solitary goal in Tunis.

Brayan Leon scored the lone goal of the game to ensure it ended in favour of Masandawana who will play the second leg of the CAF Champions League semi-final in Mzansi on Saturday.

The Brazilians need at least a draw to make the final where they will play either RS Berkane or AS FAR Rabat.