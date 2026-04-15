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Esperance thump chest ahead of crucial CAF Champions League meeting with Mamelodi Sundowns - 'Nothing is decided at this stage: no team has qualified or been eliminated'
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The big away win
Mamelodi Sundowns defied the odds on Sunday night to beat their hosts Esperance by a solitary goal in Tunis.
Brayan Leon scored the lone goal of the game to ensure it ended in favour of Masandawana who will play the second leg of the CAF Champions League semi-final in Mzansi on Saturday.
The Brazilians need at least a draw to make the final where they will play either RS Berkane or AS FAR Rabat.
- Getty
The scoreline doesn't reflect the match
Esperance coach Patrice Beaumelle explains why the loss hurt him and his team.
I am very disappointed, not just by the defeat, but especially because the scoreline doesn’t reflect the match,” the tactician said as quoted by Pan-Africa Football.
“We were more aggressive, more committed, and we managed to create several clear chances," he added.
Esperance will secure qualification in Pretoria
“Nothing is decided at this stage: no team has qualified or been eliminated. The decision will be made in the second leg, where we absolutely must be more efficient and more clinical,” Beaumelle further continued.
“Unlike our match in Cairo, where we showed two different sides, our performance was consistent and generally good throughout the game.
“We even scored a goal that was disallowed, and I regret that the review took so long, as it disrupted our momentum at a crucial moment.
“I remain fully confident in my players’ ability to react and secure qualification in Pretoria," he concluded.
Stats between the two teams in Mzansi
Esperance have never beaten Sundowns in South Africa in the last five meetings where they have lost twice and drawn three times.
This explains why Masandawana are the favourites to advance.