Esperance coach Patrice Beaumelle fumes at penalty call after Mamelodi Sundowns end their CAF Champions League dream - 'A disaster of a decision'

Esperance coach Patrice Beaumelle was left furious after a first-half penalty that went in favour of Mamelodi Sundowns in a high-stakes clash.

Brayan Leon played a decisive role once again against the Tunisian side, winning and taking the penalty in the 35th minute, seeing his initial spot-kick saved before reacting quickest to bury the rebound and spare his blushes.

“For me, it was a disaster of a decision for football, and it killed the game, but we did well and continued playing,” the frustrated coach said as per The Citizen.

The result ensured that Masandawana progressed to their second successive final.



