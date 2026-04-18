Esperance coach Patrice Beaumelle fumes at penalty call after Mamelodi Sundowns end their CAF Champions League dream - 'A disaster of a decision'
Anger over penalty decision
Esperance coach Patrice Beaumelle was left furious after a first-half penalty that went in favour of Mamelodi Sundowns in a high-stakes clash.
Brayan Leon played a decisive role once again against the Tunisian side, winning and taking the penalty in the 35th minute, seeing his initial spot-kick saved before reacting quickest to bury the rebound and spare his blushes.
“For me, it was a disaster of a decision for football, and it killed the game, but we did well and continued playing,” the frustrated coach said as per The Citizen.
The result ensured that Masandawana progressed to their second successive final.
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Sundowns grind out victory to reach final
Despite protests from the visitors, the Chloorkop outfit showed their continental experience to protect a slender lead and seal a 1-0 win, advancing 2-0 on aggregate. It was a disciplined display from Cardoso’s side, even though the opposition felt the decisive breakthrough had come under controversial circumstances.
Beaumelle believed his team remained competitive despite the setback, noting that the tie was balanced before the penalty.
“We pushed and made a good effort, and at 0-0, we were still in the game. One goal could have taken us to penalties because you never know in football, but unfortunately, we didn’t score today,” he added.
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Proud of the tactical execution
He was full of praise for his players’ application under tough circumstances, insisting they executed the tactical plan well despite the result.
“I’m sad when you go to the change room, and everybody is down and disappointed despite the game we played. I want to congratulate my boys for their efforts because they respected the plan. We controlled the game here at Sundowns, which is never easy. They did exactly what we asked from them,” Beaumelle said.
Reflecting on a 'tough' Champions League battle
Beaumelle blamed a controversial refereeing decision for derailing his game plan as his side struggled to chase a tiring semi-final against possession-dominant Sundowns, with late changes failing to rescue an equaliser.
“One stupid decision changed the game, and when you chase the game, it becomes very difficult. You have to adapt and change your mindset and make substitutions to score as quickly as possible. It was a tough game, and I want to congratulate everyone because it was a real Champions League game,” the coach explained.
The Tunisian side will now turn attention to domestic competition before planning another push in next season’s continental campaign.
“Unfortunately, some people killed the game, but otherwise, it’s in the name of football. We have to accept it, and we’ll come back stronger next season,” he concluded.