Esperance coach dismisses Mamelodi Sundowns perceived home advantage 'statistics are made to be changed' ahead of do-or-die CAF Champions League showdown
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Upcoming epic Pretoria showdown
Mamelodi Sundowns will host their CAF Champions League semi-final rivals Esperance at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.
Despite playing with a man down for over 20 minutes after Grant Kekana was red-carded, the Premier Soccer League giants managed to register a 1-0 victory in Tunis last week.
With vibrant fan support expected, Downs will have an advantage off the pitch over the Tunisian giants, but the visitors' coach, Patrice Beaumelle, has dismissed claims his side are underdogs in this game.
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Statistics can be changed
“Statistics are made to be changed; it’s an indicator that they are efficient and good in this competition,” Beaumelle told the media as per iDiski Times.
“But a month ago, Esperance went to Cairo, where they have never won in their history, and we won, with three goals – we had Sundowns' troubles last week, but we were not efficient.
"We need to show belief as we did in Cairo – and anything will be possible in this game," he concluded.
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What else gives Masandanwana an advantage?
German-born Tunisia international defender Mohamed Drager said the fact that Downs stars play together or Bafana Bafana makes them a more competitive and solid unit.
"I was surprised too that 90% of the Sundowns team has played together in the national team,” Drager said in his pre-match interview.
“So it’s a big advantage for them, but also it’s nice to see that the national team is choosing local players.”
“At the end of the day, they are doing well at Sundowns and even better in the national team,” the experienced defender continued.
“As I said, we are facing a monster of Africa, not the monster, but for sure a respectable, big team.”
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Sundowns closer again
Last season, the Tshwane giants reached the final but were defeated by Pyramids FC.
After knocking Al Ahly out in the semi-final, Downs fell to Fiston Mayele-inspired Pyramids, who won their maiden continental star.