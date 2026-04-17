Esperance coach dismisses Mamelodi Sundowns perceived home advantage 'statistics are made to be changed' ahead of do-or-die CAF Champions League showdown

German-born Tunisia international defender Mohamed Drager said the fact that Downs stars play together or Bafana Bafana makes them a more competitive and solid unit.

"I was surprised too that 90% of the Sundowns team has played together in the national team,” Drager said in his pre-match interview.

“So it’s a big advantage for them, but also it’s nice to see that the national team is choosing local players.”

“At the end of the day, they are doing well at Sundowns and even better in the national team,” the experienced defender continued.

“As I said, we are facing a monster of Africa, not the monster, but for sure a respectable, big team.”