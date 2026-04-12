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Mamelodi Sundowns, Esperance, April 2026Backpage
Kiplagat Sang

Esperance 0-1 Mamelodi Sundowns: 'Miguel Cardoso's favourite players exposed; why does Marcelo Allende take our set pieces? Masandawana should go and knock on Stanley Nwabali's apartment door; we need a goalkeeper'

CAF Champions League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Esperance vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Esperance
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Esperance
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Stellenbosch FC
Stellenbosch FC
Premier Soccer League
M. Allende
D. Lunga
M. Cardoso
R. Williams
J. Adams

After coming so close last season, Masandawana hope their campaign this time around will be successful. The Pretoria giants are the only team flying the country's flag at the continental level and are hopeful of winning a CAF Champions League second star. A win from home takes them closer again, but what stands between them and a second consecutive final is a second-leg action that will take place on April 18.

Mamelodi Sundowns managed a slim 1-0 win over Esperance of Tunisia in the first leg action of the CAF Champions League semi-final on Sunday at Olympique Hammadi Agrebi Stadium.

Brayan Leon scored to put Downs in the lead in the 52nd minute with an assist from Thapelo Morena.

The Tunisian giants thought they had pulled one back in the 65th minute when second-half substitute Aboubacar Diakite fired past Ronwen Williams. However, after a VAR check, the goal was erased, giving Sundowns a reason to breathe a sigh of relief.

As Sundowns defended their slim lead with all their energy, they suffered a blow in the 84th minute when experienced Grant Kekana was shown a red card after a foul on his opponent.

After Masandawana's win in Tunis, GOAL takes a look at how the fans reacted.

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  • Marcelo Allende, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpage

    Why?

    Allende and back passes – and why does he keep taking our set pieces? - YELLOW ARMY SA

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  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Cardoso exposed?

    This game is exposing the coach's favourites. Players like Sales are getting exposed here. He is just clueless. He runs around without any progress - Owami Sibiya

  • Stanley Nwabali, Chippa UnitedBackpage

    Sundowns need Nwabali

    Where was Williams going? Please go and knock at Nwabali's apartment. Now we need a goalkeeper – Mjita wako Azania

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  • Jayden Adams, Mamelodi Sundowns, February 2026Backpagepix

    Adams needed at World Cup

    Jayden Adams has grown. I need him at the World Cup - Yung Sthagu

  • Grant Kekana of Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Was it really a red card?

    No booking on the guy who elbowed Morena on the head, but red for Kekana without touching the opponent. Was it really a red card for Kekana? Best results away from home - Neo V Neo

  • Mamelodi Sundowns, April 2026Mamelodi Sundowns

    Sundowns to the final

    Nah, we're going to the final again; Esperance won't survive Slaughter House Saturday - Le Dawana_YNWA!!