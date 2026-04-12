Esperance 0-1 Mamelodi Sundowns: 'Miguel Cardoso's favourite players exposed; why does Marcelo Allende take our set pieces? Masandawana should go and knock on Stanley Nwabali's apartment door; we need a goalkeeper'

Mamelodi Sundowns managed a slim 1-0 win over Esperance of Tunisia in the first leg action of the CAF Champions League semi-final on Sunday at Olympique Hammadi Agrebi Stadium.

Brayan Leon scored to put Downs in the lead in the 52nd minute with an assist from Thapelo Morena.

The Tunisian giants thought they had pulled one back in the 65th minute when second-half substitute Aboubacar Diakite fired past Ronwen Williams. However, after a VAR check, the goal was erased, giving Sundowns a reason to breathe a sigh of relief.

As Sundowns defended their slim lead with all their energy, they suffered a blow in the 84th minute when experienced Grant Kekana was shown a red card after a foul on his opponent.

After Masandawana's win in Tunis, GOAL takes a look at how the fans reacted.