Ernst Middendorp rules himself out of taking over Bafana Bafana hotseat after Hugo Broos departs - 'This job is too serious'

At the beginning of May, SAFA technical committee chairperson Jack Maluleke confirmed the search for Hugo Broos' successor had begun but the door was open for the tactician to stay in the job if he changed his mind about retiring.

Speaking at a National Executive Committee meeting, Maluleke clarified the association's stance regarding the coaching search.

“You are saying there are rumours that SAFA is negotiating with Hugo Broos.

"As far as I know as the technical chair we did not go there,” Maluleke explained.

“We have opened the process [of looking for a coach] and if Hugo Broos has interest in continuing to coach the team, he will make the presentation to say I am available.”

“We can’t close the door but you must understand that we must deal with the process because of the timeline.

"We are aware that immediately after the World Cup, the team must proceed with Afcon qualifiers.

“So we are not going to close the door on anyone, including Hugo Broos.

"If he is interested in continuing to coach the national team, he must come to present and we will take it from there," Maluleke concluded.