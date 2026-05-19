Ernst Middendorp rules himself out of taking over Bafana Bafana hotseat after Hugo Broos departs - 'This job is too serious'
SAFA start search for successor
At the beginning of May, SAFA technical committee chairperson Jack Maluleke confirmed the search for Hugo Broos' successor had begun but the door was open for the tactician to stay in the job if he changed his mind about retiring.
Speaking at a National Executive Committee meeting, Maluleke clarified the association's stance regarding the coaching search.
“You are saying there are rumours that SAFA is negotiating with Hugo Broos.
"As far as I know as the technical chair we did not go there,” Maluleke explained.
“We have opened the process [of looking for a coach] and if Hugo Broos has interest in continuing to coach the team, he will make the presentation to say I am available.”
“We can’t close the door but you must understand that we must deal with the process because of the timeline.
"We are aware that immediately after the World Cup, the team must proceed with Afcon qualifiers.
“So we are not going to close the door on anyone, including Hugo Broos.
"If he is interested in continuing to coach the national team, he must come to present and we will take it from there," Maluleke concluded.
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Too serious
Despite a career spanning over three decades in club football, Middendorp believes he does not possess the specific pedigree required to lead a national team and is firmly not in contention to take over from Broos.
The veteran German tactician, currently aged 67, was quick to point out that the demands of international management are vastly different from the daily grind of the domestic league.
Speaking to KickOff, the former Maritzburg United mentor was candid about his limitations.
"I have never coached a national team in my entire 33 years," Middendorp said.
"Being a head coach for the national team is not something to experiment with, this job is too serious, to do it you really need experience and the expertise not only qualifications.
"You have to also guide players who are playing outside South Africa and not only those who are playing in the PSL."
Middendorp emphasized that his stance is not a result of a lack of confidence, but rather a profound respect for the office.
"This align with my expertise and years of experience," he added.
"This isn't because of the lack of self-confidence but it comes from my understanding that the national team is a special environment and that if he should go into it, he must be 100% convinced by it."
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Not raising my arm
While the top job is off the table for the former Amakhosi boss, he did not entirely close the door on the South African Football Association (SAFA).
Middendorp suggested he would be willing to offer his tactical insights in a different capacity, perhaps as a consultant or within a technical committee during a major tournament.
He clarified his position on potential future involvement: "I would be definitely interested to contribute my knowledge and expertise in that capacity, but by saying that I'm not applying.
"I'm not raising my arm saying I would like to be a head coach of Bafana Bafana after Hugo Broos."
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What's next for Bafana?
With Broos, 74, seemingly confirming his intention to return home to Belgium and retire after the conclusion of the World Cup in North America, SAFA finds itself in a race against time to identify a suitable candidate who can maintain the momentum built by the Belgian tactician.
While SAFA must keep an eye on the longer term future of the national team, Bafana themselves have one singular focus: the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Broos is set to announce his World Cup squad on May 27 on the steps of the Union Buildings in Pretoria.
Attention will then turn to preparations for the tournament itself with at least one pre-tournament friendly already booked with Nicaragua on May 29 at the Orlando Stadium, ahead of Bafana's first match against Mexico on June 11.
Then matches against Czech Republic in New York on June 18, and South Korea in Los Angeles on June 25 will determine whether South Africa can get past the group stages for the first time in their history.