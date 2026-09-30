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Eritrea vs South Africa AFCON Qualifier Preview: How to watch Bafana Bafana, kick-off time, venue, squad news, team form and predictions

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
Eritrea vs South Africa
P. Mosimane
Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates
South Africa
Guinea
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Y. Mbuthuma
R. Mofokeng
O. Makhanya
T. Maseko
P. Dithejane
T. Mokoena
T. Zwane
R. Williams
O. Appollis
Eritrea
H. Yakan
A. Sulieman

GOAL brings you all the details on how to watch Bafana Bafana take on the Red Sea Camels at the Al-Salam Stadium, Cairo. Both teams will enter this match with confidence after picking up points in their opening qualifying matches after Pitso Mosimane's men beat Guinea 2-1 and Hesham Yakan's team took a point away from home in Nairobi.

  • Al-Salam Stadium

    Match information

    Game:

    Eritrea vs Bafana Bafana

    Date:

    30/09/26

    Kick-off time:

    18:00 SAST

    Venue:

    Al-Salam Stadium, Cairo.

  • Bafana Bafana, September 2026Backpage

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Eritrea form: D W W L D

    The Red Camels are ranked 184th in the world and have overcome the odds to get into qualifying proper and to survive the loss of seven domestic-based players who defected during a transit stop in South Africa following their preliminary-round aggregate victory over Eswatini in March.

    New head coach Hesham Yakan, who is on a three-match unbeaten run since he took the reigns, has been forced to oversee a remarkable squad rebuild, drafting 14 debutants from 13 different countries to plug the gaps left by the defectors.

    South Africa form: W L W D L

    Pitso Mosimane's reign started with a credible win over Guinea in Soweto but familiar failings were present as Bafana struggled to put their chances away. Jingles will be hoping that against more limited opposition his strikers can recover their scoring boots and build confidence ahead of facing Mohamed Salah's Egypt in an international friendly on October 4.

    Head to head

    This will be the first-ever meeting between Eritrea and South Africa. This match will see Bafana face their 50th different African opponent since readmission to international football in 1992. With a 130-place FIFA ranking gap between the teams, Bafana are overwhelming favourites to win the tie.

    GOAL Prediction:

    Home win: 21%

    Draw: 19%

    Away win: 60%

  • Eritrea squad news

    As previously revealed, coach Hesham Yakan is rebuilding the Red Camels after they lost seven players to defections in March.

    He is doing so by leaning into the Eritrean diaspora and has assembled a squad of players from all four corners of the globe.

    Jamal Ali picked up an injury during their draw with Kenya so is doubtful for this match.

    Ali Sulieman is Eritrea’s most accomplished footballer and a proven goal scorer who won back-to-back Ethiopian Premier League Golden Boot awards before transferring to Al-Masry in Egypt in August 2026.

    Eritrea Possible XI: Sultan, Fors, Misighna, Embaye, Idris, Gerezgiher, Teklezghi, Yohannes, Netabay, Tekie, Sulieman.



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  • Bafana Bafana squad news

    Pitso Mosimane has a long injury list to counter as Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Chicago Fire), Khuliso Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns), Evidence Makgopa (Orlando Pirates), Lyle Foster (Houston Dynamo) and Lebohang Maboe (Kaizer Chiefs) were all ruled out of squad selection.

    Aubrey Modiba joined the injured list after pulling up with a tight hamstring during Bafana's victory over Guinea.

    Experienced defender Nkosinathi Sibisi is expected to recover from a knock that kept him out of the Group D opener and is available for selection.

    Bafana possible XI: Williams; Sebelebele, Okon, Makhanya, Basadien, Sithole, Mokoena, Maseko, Mofokeng, Appollis, Rayners.



  • Bafana Bafana FansBackpage

    How to watch Eritrea vs Bafana - TV channels & live streams

    Online streaming

    TV Channel

    SABC Plus/DSTV app

    SABC 2/SuperSport 202


    Or you can follow the live scores updates here on GOAL.


  • south africaGetty Images

    Dive deeper

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
Eritrea crest
Eritrea
ERI
South Africa crest
South Africa
RSA