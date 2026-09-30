Eritrea vs South Africa AFCON Qualifier Preview: How to watch Bafana Bafana, kick-off time, venue, squad news, team form and predictions

Eritrea form: D W W L D

The Red Camels are ranked 184th in the world and have overcome the odds to get into qualifying proper and to survive the loss of seven domestic-based players who defected during a transit stop in South Africa following their preliminary-round aggregate victory over Eswatini in March.

New head coach Hesham Yakan, who is on a three-match unbeaten run since he took the reigns, has been forced to oversee a remarkable squad rebuild, drafting 14 debutants from 13 different countries to plug the gaps left by the defectors.

South Africa form: W L W D L

Pitso Mosimane's reign started with a credible win over Guinea in Soweto but familiar failings were present as Bafana struggled to put their chances away. Jingles will be hoping that against more limited opposition his strikers can recover their scoring boots and build confidence ahead of facing Mohamed Salah's Egypt in an international friendly on October 4.

Head to head

This will be the first-ever meeting between Eritrea and South Africa. This match will see Bafana face their 50th different African opponent since readmission to international football in 1992. With a 130-place FIFA ranking gap between the teams, Bafana are overwhelming favourites to win the tie.

GOAL Prediction:

Home win: 21%

Draw: 19%

Away win: 60%