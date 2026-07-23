Eric Tinkler vows to bring glory days to Ghanaian outfit Asante Kotoko: 'We don’t want to be calling it a sleeping giant'

Asante Kotoko have turned to the experienced Eric Tinkler to lead a new era of dominance at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Following a turbulent campaign that saw the club finish in a mediocre eighth position with just 49 points, the hierarchy has tasked the 55-year-old with returning the two-time African champions to the summit of the domestic and continental game.

The mission for the incoming boss is simple: eliminate the "sleeping giant" tag that has plagued the club in recent years.

"We don’t want to be calling it a sleeping giant; we want to be calling it a giant again, and we want to be competing at the highest level, and that is me as a coach," he said as quoted on Pan African Football.

“I want to compete at the highest level; I want to play in the highest leagues, so massive jobs ahead of us to fulfill our mandate but a lot of positivity, believing that that is what we can achieve."



