Eric Tinkler vows to bring glory days to Ghanaian outfit Asante Kotoko: 'We don’t want to be calling it a sleeping giant'
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Restoring the Porcupine Warriors to Greatness
Asante Kotoko have turned to the experienced Eric Tinkler to lead a new era of dominance at the Baba Yara Stadium.
Following a turbulent campaign that saw the club finish in a mediocre eighth position with just 49 points, the hierarchy has tasked the 55-year-old with returning the two-time African champions to the summit of the domestic and continental game.
The mission for the incoming boss is simple: eliminate the "sleeping giant" tag that has plagued the club in recent years.
"We don’t want to be calling it a sleeping giant; we want to be calling it a giant again, and we want to be competing at the highest level, and that is me as a coach," he said as quoted on Pan African Football.
“I want to compete at the highest level; I want to play in the highest leagues, so massive jobs ahead of us to fulfill our mandate but a lot of positivity, believing that that is what we can achieve."
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Embracing the Pressure in Kumasi
Managing a club of Kotoko's stature is not for the faint-hearted, but Tinkler believes his extensive curriculum vitae in the PSL has prepared him for the scrutiny of the Kumasi faithful.
Having held the whistle at Orlando Pirates, Cape Town City, and SuperSport United, he is well-versed in the demands of heavy-hitting fan bases.
Despite the club’s recent decline, Tinkler remains respectful of the aura that the Porcupine Warriors carry across the continent.
He acknowledged that the team has "slipped down the table" in a way that is "massively disappointing" for a club of such historical prestige.
“I’ve known Asante Kotoko for a long time, especially as a coach because in the clubs that I coached when we were in the CAF Champions League, you always feared getting Asante Kotoko,” Tinkler added.
“You didn’t want to play Asante Kotoko because you know the quality and the talent that comes out of the Ghanaian league is massive.
“Truthfully, I wasn’t a full-time follower of the club, but over the years, obviously the club, which is a massive giant in African football history with a history in African football, has kind of slipped down the table."
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Drawing on South African Experience
Tinkler’s appointment represents a significant statement of intent within the Ghana Premier League.
The 45-time capped Bafana Bafana international is banking on his twenty years of coaching experience to navigate the challenges of West African football.
He was quick to draw parallels between his new environment and his time at one of South Africa’s biggest institutions.
The veteran coach remains confident that his success in reaching continental finals with South African clubs will translate to his new role.
He emphasized the importance of using his background to the club's advantage:
“I think obviously in comparison, having coached Orlando Pirates, which is a massive club in South Africa, and Asante Kotoko is no different. It is the highest supporting club in Ghana, so there is a lot of pressure that comes with that and a lot of expectations," he added.
“But I come with a lot of experience; I’ve been around many clubs, I’ve been pretty successful in all the clubs that I’ve been to and coached, you know I’ve been involved in the CAF Champions League, I’ve been involved in the CAF Confederation Cup."
“I’ve got to finals and you know that is going to be the objective and the purpose and hopefully in a year’s time we can find ourselves in a group phase of CAF and competing at the highest level.
“So I think the twenty years of experience in coaching, I hope it is going to benefit myself and obviously the club itself.
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Eyes on the Continental Prize
The ultimate benchmark for success at Asante Kotoko remains performance in CAF competitions.
Tinkler is acutely aware that the domestic league title is merely a stepping stone toward re-establishing the club as a force in African football.
He will be looking to bring the club back to its powerhouse status and compete for the CAF Champions League in the years to come.
First priority though, is getting Kotoko back to the summit of Ghanaian football and qualification for CAF competition.
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