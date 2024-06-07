Eric Tinkler reveals why former Leicester City midfielder Khanya Leshabela didn't make it at Cape Town City - 'Coming from England, he struggled to adapt to the pace of our game'
The Citizens have released five players including the former Foxes midfielder and Tinkler has shared what led to the player's departure.
- Tinkler explains why Leshabela struggled at City
- He only spent five months with the PSL side
- The player was developed in England