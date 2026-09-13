Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Moataz Elgammal

Enzo Maresca defends Erling Haaland goal and questions Bruno Fernandes after Man City beat United

E. Maresca
E. Haaland
Manchester City
Manchester United vs Manchester City
Manchester United
Premier League

Enzo Maresca has praised the incredible spirit and effort of his players after Manchester City secured a dramatic derby victory over Manchester United despite being reduced to 10 men. The manager also addressed the controversial red card incident and defended the decisive goal following a lengthy VAR review that sparked intense debate at Old Trafford.

  • Reaction to Foden dismissal

    Man City faced an uphill battle when Phil Foden was dismissed in the first half, but the team rallied to secure a vital win. The victory sparked passionate celebrations from Maresca on the touchline.

    "It is the emotion of the derby after [winning with] 10 men. It is always nice to win with 10 men but a derby is a special game for everybody. I was happy and I think it was a normal reaction," Maresca explained when speaking to BBC Match of the Day following the fierce encounter.

    • Advertisement
  • FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-MAN CITYAFP

    Questions over Bruno Fernandes

    The complexion of the match shifted entirely following the controversial altercation involving Foden and Bruno Fernandes. Manchester City were forced into a resolute defensive shape, yet they managed to keep their rivals at bay.

    Addressing the turning point of the game, Maresca stated: "After the red card the plan changed completely. The spirit, effort, togetherness of the players has been fantastic. I think it was a red card [for Phil Foden] to be honest, but also in the same action for [Manchester United's] Bruno [Fernandes], not just for us."

  • Haaland goal controversy addressed

    Manchester United fans were left furious when Erling Haaland scored, arguing that Enzo Fernandez interfered from an offside position. However, VAR allowed the goal to stand.

    Maresca dismissed any doubts, saying: "I think it was onside clearly so it's good." He added: "We didn't concede any transitions or space behind. It's a special game for everyone; the fans, the club and the manager, but this is not the moment when I'm thinking about myself. I'm thinking about the team and an unbelievable three points."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Looking ahead to the next challenge

    Manchester City have moved onto 12 points, maintaining a 100 percent record to sit level with Premier League leaders Arsenal. Maresca's men host Norwich City in the Carabao Cup third round on Thursday, followed by a league clash against Sunderland on Sunday before the international break.

Carabao Cup
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
Brighton & Hove Albion crest
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
Carabao Cup
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
Norwich City crest
Norwich City
NOR