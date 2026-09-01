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Enzo, Jesus and many more: read the most important deals from the final hours of the transfer market

Transfers
Barcelona
Manchester City
Chelsea
Arsenal
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Premier League
Inter vs SSC Napoli
Inter
SSC Napoli
Serie A
Schalke 04 vs Bayern Munich
Schalke 04
Bayern Munich
Bundesliga
Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco
Paris Saint-Germain
Monaco
Ligue 1
Spain
England
Italy
Germany
France

Here are the standout deals and behind-the-scenes stories of the final day of the summer transfer window in Europe's major leagues.

The summer transfer window in Europe's major leagues has officially slammed shut, with the deadline for clubs to complete their deals now expired. It won't reopen until next January.

England and Spain closed their windows at 01:00 on Wednesday morning Mecca time, while France, Germany and Italy wrapped up their business at 09:00 on Tuesday evening.

The excitement isn't over yet, though. Several deals are still awaiting official confirmation, with agreements struck before the deadline passed.

Beyond Europe's major leagues, Turkey keep trading until next Friday. Mexico's market ends on 11 September this year and Portugal's on the 15th of the same month, while Saudi Arabia have until 12 October to get their deals done.

Here are the most notable deals and behind-the-scenes stories from the final day of the transfer window in Europe's five major leagues.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth on the "Kooora" forums

  • The most expensive in the Premier League: Enzo joins City officially

    Enzo Fernandez has completed a £125 million move from Chelsea to Manchester City, signing a five-year contract at the Etihad.

    The deal makes the Argentine the joint most expensive player in Premier League history. It also reunites him with his former Chelsea manager, Enzo Maresca.

    Chelsea could have walked away. Their negotiations to sign Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara as a replacement had collapsed, but they chose to let the move go through and complete the deal.

    For more details click here

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  • Collapse of the Atlético Madrid deal

    Atletico Madrid's attempt to sign Argentina's Nicolas Tagliafico on loan has failed, according to the newspaper "AS".

    The Madrid club had struck an agreement over the deal, but a lack of room in the salary cap scuppered the transfer.

  • Camara transfer to Chelsea falls through

    Lamine Camara's move to Chelsea is off. The midfielder had been expected to join the London club as cover for the departure of Enzo Fernandez.

    According to Sky Sports, Chelsea had struck a complete written agreement with Monaco before the French club pulled out of the deal.

    Monaco, the report added, renegotiated the transfer of Folarin Balogun to Everton before walking away from the agreement they had previously confirmed with Chelsea.

    Chelsea's hierarchy are said to be furious, convinced Monaco behaved in a manner that was highly unprofessional.

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  • Grealish returns to Everton

    Jack Grealish has officially rejoined Everton on loan until the end of the season, leaving Manchester City for the Toffees.

    The deal runs until the winger's Manchester City contract expires at the Etihad Stadium.

  • Renato Sanches parts ways with Paris Saint-Germain

    Paris Saint-Germain have parted ways with Renato Sanches, terminating the Portuguese midfielder's contract by mutual consent despite a year still left to run on his deal.

    The 29-year-old arrived in the French capital in 2022. He managed just 27 appearances across his entire spell at the club.

    Now a free agent, Sanches is free to join any club he wishes.

  • Manchester United reject Everton offer

    Manchester United have rejected an offer from Everton to sign their striker Joshua Zirkzee on loan.

    Sky Sports report that Everton offered a total sum approaching £10 million, covering the player's wages for the entire season alongside the loan fee.

    United had opened talks with Juventus and Fiorentina over a loan for the striker. Neither move came off.

    The United board, though, felt Everton's approach came too late, and the money on the table simply wasn't tempting enough to accept.

  • El Aynaoui moves to Leipzig

    The German club have confirmed a loan agreement with Roma for Morocco international Neil El Aynaoui.

    Fabrizio Romano reports that the loan is worth 4 million euros. The deal includes a 25 million euro purchase option, plus a percentage of any future sale of the player.

    El Aynaoui turned plenty of heads at the World Cup, emerging as one of the tournament's standout names.

  • Barcelona announce the departure of one of their players

    Barcelona have struck a deal with Italian side Venezia for the transfer of Spanish attacking midfielder Toni Fernández.

    The Catalan club kept a buy-back option on the player and will also pocket a percentage of any future sale.

    Fernández, 18, made two appearances for Barcelona last season.

    For more details click here

  • Manchester United pull out of Nuri signing

    Manchester United weighed up a move for Algeria's Rayan Ait-Nouri, the Manchester City player, in the closing hours of the transfer window as they looked to bolster their left-back options.

    The club walked away, though, according to Sky Sports. The proposed deal carried a clause obliging United to sign the player permanently once the loan expired.

    United would rather hold fire until next summer and land a long-term option instead, leaving Luke Shaw as the first-choice left-back in the meantime.

  • Modric to Tottenham on loan

    Ukraine's Mykhailo Mudryk has completed his move from Chelsea to Tottenham on a one-year loan.

    Spurs have the option to sign the winger permanently. Mudryk had been absent from official matches since November 2024 due to a doping-related suspension, before the case was resolved last July.

  • Chelsea agree to sign Enzo Fernández replacement

    Chelsea have struck a deal with Monaco for midfielder Lamine Camara, agreeing a fee of 47 million pounds.

    Camara will sign a six-year contract at Stamford Bridge after passing his medical, according to Sky Sports.

    The move lands just hours after Chelsea agreed to sell Argentina's Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City for 125 million pounds, matching the British record.

    Camara made 31 appearances for Monaco last season, scoring three goals and setting up four more.

  • Manchester City announce Ndiaye deal

    Manchester City have completed the signing of Iliman Ndiaye from Everton, in a deal that could reach £65 million, according to sources from "Sky Sports".

    The 26-year-old has signed a contract running until 2031. City will pay a fixed sum of £60 million, plus a further £5 million in add-ons.

    City moved to strengthen their attacking options after allowing Savio and Omar Marmoush to leave for Tottenham earlier this month, a double exit that thinned out Enzo Maresca's choices out wide.

    Everton, meanwhile, are working to strike an agreement to bring in striker Joshua Zirkzee on loan from Manchester United.

    For more details click here

  • Arsenal player bolsters Dortmund's ranks

    Borussia Dortmund have announced the signing of Arsenal player Ethan Nwaneri on a one-season loan.

    The German club moved into the transfer market to bolster their ranks after new arrival Giannis Konstantelias suffered a serious knee injury.

    Dortmund had targeted Nwaneri during the last summer transfer window. This summer, they finally landed him.

    Mikel Arteta and the Arsenal management want the young player racking up regular minutes, and that desire prompted the club to sanction his temporary switch to the German league.

  • Chelsea goalkeeper to Como

    Spanish goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has completed his move from Chelsea to Italian side Como on a season-long loan.

    Sanchez slipped down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge after the club signed Argentine Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa. That prompted him to take on a fresh challenge in Serie A.

    Midfielder Dario Essugo has also joined Strasbourg on a season-long loan, having been a target for Hull City during the current window.

    Forward David Washington has sealed a permanent switch to Strasbourg too. He arrives three years after joining Chelsea from Santos for 17.1 million pounds, having featured in just three matches.

    Deivid Richards, another forward, has joined Wimbledon on a season-long loan.

  • A new signing for Liverpool

    Liverpool wrapped up a new signing on Tuesday, hours before the summer transfer window slammed shut. An official statement confirmed the club had agreed a deal to sign goalkeeper Luka Broegmans from Belgian side Genk.

    The 18-year-old put pen to paper on a long-term contract at the AXA Training Centre.

    According to the BBC, the deal is worth 30 million pounds including add-ons. Broegmans will spend this season on loan at Genk before making the move to Anfield ahead of the 2027-2028 campaign.

    For more details click here

  • FBL-ENG-PR-GER-BUNDESLIGA-ARSENAL-DORTMUND-FRIENDLYAFP

    Martinelli in Riyadh

    Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli has touched down in Riyadh to complete a move to Al-Hilal during the current summer transfer window.

    Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat" published a video clip of the Brazilian after his arrival in the capital, showing him climb into a private car en route to seal his switch to "the Boss".

    For more details click here

  • Newcastle star loaned to Juventus

    Newcastle United have announced the departure of their 24-year-old German striker Nick Woltemade to Italy's Juventus on loan until the end of the 2026-2027 season.

    Woltemade arrived at St James' Park last summer in a major 75 million euro deal, but his first season with the Magpies proved a mixed bag. He scored 11 goals and set up six more across 53 matches.

    An official club statement confirmed the German's move to Turin: "A new player joins coach Luciano Spalletti's squad this season, as Nick Woltemade leaves Newcastle to join Juventus on loan until 30 June 2027".

  • Barcelona: no new signings

    Barcelona have slammed the door shut on a late deal before the summer window closes, confirming there will be no new additions in the final hours.

    Speaking to the "Gigantes" network, sporting director Deco ruled out any move in the closing stages of the market. That ends any hope of bringing in a new defender, despite reports linking the club with signings in that position.

    Gabriel Jesus becomes Barcelona's final piece of business this window. He follows Anthony Gordon, Karim Adeyemi, Rodri and Dominik Livakovic into the first-team squad.

  • Harvey Elliott moves to LaLiga

    Valencia have officially announced the signing of England's Harvey Elliott, arriving on loan from Liverpool, to bolster the squad for next season.

    The 23-year-old is expected to add the quality Valencia need in midfield. The Spanish club wrapped up their agreement with Liverpool over the past few hours.

    Elliott joins on loan until the end of the 2026-2027 season, and the deal carries no option to sign him permanently.

  • Mostafa Mohamed returns to Turkey

    Konyaspor have signed Egyptian striker Mostafa Mohamed on a three-year deal, the Turkish club confirmed on Tuesday. He arrives from Nantes after a major fallout with the French side.

    The club marked his arrival with a welcome video on X, showing the Egyptian pulling off his trademark bow-and-arrow celebration, a nod to the emblem of his former club Zamalek.

    Turkish football is familiar territory for Mohamed. He turned out for Galatasaray back in 2021.

    For more details click here

  • A historic deal in the Premier League

    Manchester City have wrapped up the signing of Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez in one of the biggest deals of the summer window, with the two clubs agreeing terms over the Argentine's move to the Etihad Stadium.

    Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano announced the deal was done, confirming a fee in excess of 125 million pounds after lengthy negotiations between the clubs. Fernandez is now preparing to undergo a medical before finalising the switch.

    That fee makes Enzo Fernandez the most expensive signing in Premier League history. He surpasses the previous record held by Sweden's Alexander Isak, who joined Liverpool from Newcastle United for 125 million pounds.

    For more details click here

  • Juventus sign a Senegalese player

    Juventus have announced the signing of Senegal's Pape Matar Sarr, the Tottenham midfielder, on a one-season loan.

    Under the terms of the deal, the Italian club will be obliged to buy the player for 25.6 million pounds if a number of conditions linked to his performances during the loan spell are met.

  • Al-Bulaihi to Al-Shabab

    Al-Shabab have signed Saudi international defender Ali Al-Bulaihi, and the manner of the announcement raised eyebrows. Some read it as a dig at their neighbours and rivals Al-Hilal.

    The club confirmed the one-season deal in a statement posted through their official account on X.

    What caught the eye wasn't the statement itself. Al-Shabab captioned it with the line "Ali Al-Bulaihi at the big club of the capital", a phrase Al-Hilal fans use for their own team.

    For more details click here

  • Wolterade arrives in Turin

    Juventus are preparing to welcome German striker Nick Woltemade to Turin. He has been chosen to bolster the team's attack on loan this season, thanks to his physical strength and personality on the pitch.

    According to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, the striker has already touched down in Turin, where he is expected to undergo a medical ahead of joining the Juventus ranks.

  • Al Ittihad v Al Najma: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Al-Ittihad announce Diaby's departure

    Al-Ittihad have confirmed the exit of French star Moussa Diaby, with the Saudi club sending the winger back to Germany and Bayer Leverkusen in the current summer transfer window.

    Posting on their official account on "X", Al-Ittihad shared a video of Diaby's finest moments with the club under the title "He left a legacy and departed".

    The Saudi side confirmed their agreement to sell the Frenchman to Leverkusen, thanking him for his time in their ranks.

    For more details click here

  • Finally: Barcelona announce their new striker

    Barcelona have announced the signing of Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal in the current summer transfer window.

    In an official statement, Barça said: "Arsenal and Barcelona have reached an agreement over the transfer of Gabriel Jesus to the Catalan side, with the Brazilian forward signing a three-year contract with Barcelona."

    The club added: "Gabriel Jesus was born in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on 3 April 1997, and began his football career in his hometown with Anhanguera. He then moved to the youth academy of Palmeiras Sao Paulo, one of the country's biggest clubs. He made his first appearances for the team in March 2015, winning the Copa do Brasil with them in 2015 and the league title in 2016, as well as being named best player in the Brazilian league in 2016."

  • Officially: Arsenal player heads to the Bundesliga

    Arsenal have confirmed the sale of Portuguese midfielder Fabio Vieira, 26, to Hamburg.

    Vieira arrived at the Emirates in 2022 and racked up 49 appearances for the Gunners. He rejoins the club he spent last season with on loan, in a deal worth around 10 million euros.

  • Bayern Munich withdraws from the transfer market

    Bayern Munich will do no further business before the transfer window shuts, sporting director Christoph Freund has confirmed, even with a handful of players still facing possible exits in the days ahead.

    Freund told the German media: "Nothing else will happen regarding new signings. As for departures, the transfer window will remain open after today in some countries, so something may happen."

    Sacha Boey, meanwhile, is training separately as he waits on a potential move away from the club. Hiroki Ito, by contrast, will stay put, with Bayern deciding to keep him in the ranks.

  • An Italian signing for Chelsea

    Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Italy international defender Honest Ahanor from Atalanta, with the player set to officially join the club in 2027.

    Ahanor, 18, made 35 appearances for Atalanta last season in his first campaign in Bergamo. He arrived from Genoa in July 2025.

    Those displays helped earn him a call-up to the senior Italy side, and he won his first two caps this past June.

    For more details click here

  • Senegal player from Paris to Aston Villa

    Aston Villa have officially announced the signing of young Senegalese forward Ibrahim Mbaye from Paris Saint-Germain, in a deal worth 55 million euros. The 18-year-old now begins a new chapter in the Premier League.

    Talks had entered their final stages in recent days, once the two clubs struck an agreement over the transfer. Mbaye then travelled to England to undergo a medical and put pen to paper.

    He arrives at Villa Park after a short but eventful spell with Paris Saint-Germain. He joined their academy at the age of ten before breaking into the first team, and he made his professional debut in August 2024 aged 16 years, six months and 23 days, becoming the youngest player ever to start a match for the Parisian side.

  • Chelsea v Real Sociedad - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Preliminary agreement on the anticipated deal

    Manchester City have struck an initial agreement with Chelsea to sign Enzo Fernandez, with a deal edging towards completion in the final hours before the window shuts.

    British newspaper The Sun report that City officials finally opened direct talks with their Premier League rivals over the 25-year-old midfielder yesterday.

    Fernandez is set to link up once again with Enzo Maresca, who replaced Pep Guardiola in the Etihad hot seat over the summer.

    For more details click here

  • Atlético Madrid move to sign Tagliafico

    Atlético Madrid are pushing to sign Argentine left-back Nicolás Tagliafico from Olympique Lyonnais this transfer window, according to Spanish newspaper "AS".

    Tagliafico has already given the green light to the move. Juventus, though, are also in the race, leaving Atlético facing competition for his signature.

  • Richarlison's move to Everton falls through

    Richarlison will not be heading back to Everton four years on from his exit. According to Sky Sports, the Brazilian striker is set to stay at Tottenham despite being linked with a move away.

    That was not the only setback for the Toffees. Sky Germany report that Jamie Leweling, Stuttgart's England international attacking midfielder, also turned down the Merseyside club, who had tabled 43 million euros to land him.

    Roma failed to strike a deal for the same player too. Everton, though, may yet get other business over the line, including a possible move for Monaco striker Folarin Balogun.

  • A Chelsea player edges closer to Tottenham

    Mykhaylo Mudryk has edged closer to sealing an official move from Chelsea to Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

    Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed the news on X: "Mykhaylo Mudryk will move to Tottenham. Everything has been agreed, including the personal terms of the contract."

    He added: "Mudryk will join Tottenham on loan for a fee, and it is also understood that the agreement includes a clause allowing the player to be bought, but it is not obligatory."

  • Paris Saint-Germain close the door on the transfer market

    The Parisian club tried to sign one of the attacking players over the past 24 hours, but came up short.

    Paris Saint-Germain's transfer business is done, according to RMC, at least when it comes to new arrivals. Departures are another matter, and Portugal's Renato Sanches remains one to watch.

    Their outgoing dealings have been historic. Sales brought in around 370 million euros.

  • Arsenal and Dortmund reach an agreement

    Borussia Dortmund have wrapped up a notable attacking deal from Arsenal in the final hours of the current summer transfer window.

    Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on his account on the network "X": "Borussia Dortmund have reached a verbal agreement to sign Ethan Nwaneri from Arsenal. The deal is done!".

    He added: "Nwaneri's loan from Arsenal for a full season has been agreed, after the player accepted the move over the past hours".

  • Will Icardi return to Italy?

    Lazio are weighing up a move for Argentine striker Mauro Icardi, according to "La Gazzetta dello Sport".

    The player's agent, Litterio Pino, fuelled the talk: "Lazio? There is talk about it."

    Now 33, Icardi has been at Galatasaray since 2022, joining the Turkish side after a spell with Paris Saint-Germain.

  • A new loan for Grealish

    Manchester City star Jack Grealish has agreed a loan move to Everton in the current summer transfer window, a fresh chapter for the winger after his earlier days at Aston Villa.

    Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted on his account on the "X" network: "Jack Grealish will undergo a medical on Tuesday ahead of joining Everton. The deal is done."

    Romano added: "An agreement has been reached with Manchester City over Grealish's loan move, after securing the player's approval for the switch to Everton."