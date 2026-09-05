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Steve Blues

English Championship defender issues 'come get me' plea to Pitso Mosimane's Bafana Bafana - 'If the timing's right I'd love to play for South Africa'

South Africa
P. Mosimane
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
M. Conway
South Africa vs Guinea
Eritrea vs South Africa
Guinea
Eritrea
Kenya
Tanzania
Uganda
H. Broos
Millwall vs Bolton Wanderers
Millwall
Bolton Wanderers
Championship
Bolton Wanderers vs West Ham United
West Ham United
Premier Soccer League

Bolton Wanderers left back Max Conway has opened the door for a future with Bafana Bafana, revealing a deep-seated desire to represent the South African national team. The 23-year-old defender, who has become a staple for the Trotters in the English Championship, is eligible to play for the 1996 African champions through his grandmother.

  • south africaGetty Images

    Pretoria roots

    Max Conway has enjoyed a rise through the ranks at Bolton Wanderers, joining the club’s academy at the age of seven and eventually helping the side secure promotion to the Championship last season.

    However, despite his English upbringing, the defender’s heart is partially rooted in Pretoria, the South African capital where his grandmother was born.

    Speaking in an exclusive interview with SuperSport, Conway detailed how his grandmother influenced his perspective on his heritage and his sporting ambitions.

    "Yeah, so my grandma was born in Pretoria, South Africa. So that's always been a big part of my life ever since I was young. She would talk about South Africa and what an amazing place it was," he said.

    "I really enjoyed watching South Africa at the World Cup. They were one of the most enjoyable teams to watch, with how much they were attacking, the games were definitely entertaining.

    "If the timing's right with South Africa, then I'd love to play for South Africa. It's always been a thing that I wanted to do, especially with my family and to make my grandmother proud would be a special thing as well."


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    Playing against Pirates

    Conway is not entirely unfamiliar with the standard of football in South Africa, having already tested himself against domestic heavyweights Orlando Pirates.

    The encounter took place during a pre-season training camp in Marbella last year, providing the Bolton man with a first hand look at the quality within the Premier Soccer League.

    Reflecting on that pre-season clash, Conway noted the technical ability of the Buccaneers and the narrative surrounding his own background.

    "It was a really good experience. I was very impressed with their players. They were very good, and of course there was a bit of attention before it with me being South African around that," he explained.


  • Bolton Wanderers v Stockport County - Sky Bet League One Play-Off FinalGetty Images Sport

    My superpower is...

    As a modern fullback, Conway offers exactly the kind of attacking thrust that has become a hallmark of successful contemporary sides.

    Having played a vital role in Bolton’s promotion from League One, including a triumphant playoff victory at Wembley, the 23-year-old has successfully adapted to the increased tempo and physicality of the Championship.

    Conway is confident in his specific skill set, identifying his ability to carry the ball forward as his most significant asset on the pitch.

    "The best part of my game is probably my attackingness from deep. So I'm an attacking fullback, and I'd say like my superpower or my main strength is driving with the ball, running with the ball, beating players. I'm on set pieces too.

    "To be fair, I've been on some set pieces, yeah. It's a big thing in football.

    "Everyone's after left-footed players, so it's definitely an advantage, especially if you have a good left foot as well."



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  • Pitso Mosimane Bafana BafanaBackpagepix

    Waiting for Pitso's call

    The timing of Conway’s plea is significant as Bafana Bafana continues to look for ways to improve their squad depth ahead of major international windows.

    With his club currently focused on consolidating their position in the second tier of English football, Conway knows that consistent performances at that level are his best ticket to international recognition.

    For now, the defender remains focused on his duties at Bolton while keeping one eye on the international horizon.

    He is quietly nurturing the hope that his impressive form in England will eventually result in a formal approach from the South African Football Association.