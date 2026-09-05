English Championship defender issues 'come get me' plea to Pitso Mosimane's Bafana Bafana - 'If the timing's right I'd love to play for South Africa'

Max Conway has enjoyed a rise through the ranks at Bolton Wanderers, joining the club’s academy at the age of seven and eventually helping the side secure promotion to the Championship last season.

However, despite his English upbringing, the defender’s heart is partially rooted in Pretoria, the South African capital where his grandmother was born.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with SuperSport, Conway detailed how his grandmother influenced his perspective on his heritage and his sporting ambitions.

"Yeah, so my grandma was born in Pretoria, South Africa. So that's always been a big part of my life ever since I was young. She would talk about South Africa and what an amazing place it was," he said.

"I really enjoyed watching South Africa at the World Cup. They were one of the most enjoyable teams to watch, with how much they were attacking, the games were definitely entertaining.

"If the timing's right with South Africa, then I'd love to play for South Africa. It's always been a thing that I wanted to do, especially with my family and to make my grandmother proud would be a special thing as well."



