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English Championship defender issues 'come get me' plea to Pitso Mosimane's Bafana Bafana - 'If the timing's right I'd love to play for South Africa'
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Pretoria roots
Max Conway has enjoyed a rise through the ranks at Bolton Wanderers, joining the club’s academy at the age of seven and eventually helping the side secure promotion to the Championship last season.
However, despite his English upbringing, the defender’s heart is partially rooted in Pretoria, the South African capital where his grandmother was born.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with SuperSport, Conway detailed how his grandmother influenced his perspective on his heritage and his sporting ambitions.
"Yeah, so my grandma was born in Pretoria, South Africa. So that's always been a big part of my life ever since I was young. She would talk about South Africa and what an amazing place it was," he said.
"I really enjoyed watching South Africa at the World Cup. They were one of the most enjoyable teams to watch, with how much they were attacking, the games were definitely entertaining.
"If the timing's right with South Africa, then I'd love to play for South Africa. It's always been a thing that I wanted to do, especially with my family and to make my grandmother proud would be a special thing as well."
Playing against Pirates
Conway is not entirely unfamiliar with the standard of football in South Africa, having already tested himself against domestic heavyweights Orlando Pirates.
The encounter took place during a pre-season training camp in Marbella last year, providing the Bolton man with a first hand look at the quality within the Premier Soccer League.
Reflecting on that pre-season clash, Conway noted the technical ability of the Buccaneers and the narrative surrounding his own background.
"It was a really good experience. I was very impressed with their players. They were very good, and of course there was a bit of attention before it with me being South African around that," he explained.
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My superpower is...
As a modern fullback, Conway offers exactly the kind of attacking thrust that has become a hallmark of successful contemporary sides.
Having played a vital role in Bolton’s promotion from League One, including a triumphant playoff victory at Wembley, the 23-year-old has successfully adapted to the increased tempo and physicality of the Championship.
Conway is confident in his specific skill set, identifying his ability to carry the ball forward as his most significant asset on the pitch.
"The best part of my game is probably my attackingness from deep. So I'm an attacking fullback, and I'd say like my superpower or my main strength is driving with the ball, running with the ball, beating players. I'm on set pieces too.
"To be fair, I've been on some set pieces, yeah. It's a big thing in football.
"Everyone's after left-footed players, so it's definitely an advantage, especially if you have a good left foot as well."
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Waiting for Pitso's call
The timing of Conway’s plea is significant as Bafana Bafana continues to look for ways to improve their squad depth ahead of major international windows.
With his club currently focused on consolidating their position in the second tier of English football, Conway knows that consistent performances at that level are his best ticket to international recognition.
For now, the defender remains focused on his duties at Bolton while keeping one eye on the international horizon.
He is quietly nurturing the hope that his impressive form in England will eventually result in a formal approach from the South African Football Association.
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