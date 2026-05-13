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Endrick WILL return to Real Madrid! Brazil star set to bid farewell to Lyon team-mates after impressive loan spell
A fond farewell to Lyon
The teenage forward will pull on the Lyon shirt for the final time this Sunday when they face Lens at home, per Globo Esporte. Once the final whistle blows on his successful stint in France, Endrick and his family are scheduled to begin their move back to the Spanish capital as early as Monday.
Despite previously admitting "I'd like to stay here" following a match-winning performance against Rennes, the decision has been taken out of his hands. Madrid’s hierarchy never included a purchase option in the loan agreement with Lyon, ensuring they maintained total control over the player's development and eventual return.
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Immediate return to Valdebebas
Despite the European domestic season winding down, Endrick has no intention of heading off on holiday just yet, as reported by Globo. The striker has already requested permission to use Madrid's training facilities next week. He is expected to begin individual sessions at Valdebebas starting Wednesday to maintain his physical peak ahead of the World Cup, ensuring he is in top condition should he receive the call-up from Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti.
It is understood that Endrick will not be joining the main group led by Alvaro Arbeloa, as they focus on the final fixtures of the La Liga season. Instead, he will work on a tailored individual programme.
Part of the 2026-27 first-team plans
Globo claims that Madrid directors have already informed the Brazilian that he is a central part of the project for the 2026-27 season and there is no intention to send him out on loan again. The club is planning a minor reshuffle of their attacking options to ensure the 19-year-old has a clear pathway to minutes, specifically targeting a role on the right side of the attack. His statistics in France have made a compelling case for his inclusion. Endrick has managed 15 goal involvements in just 20 matches for Lyon in all competitions.
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World Cup dreams on the horizon
The timing of his return to Madrid is perfect as he looks to cement his place in the national team, having already been named in Brazil's provisional 55-man list for the World Cup. Endrick has been a standout performer for the Selecao recently, including a match-winning display against Croatia during the March international break as he provided an assist for Gabriel Martinelli in the closing stages of the match. With Ancelotti set to announce the final 26-man squad for the World Cup this Monday in Rio de Janeiro, Endrick is said to be in a strong position to make the cut.