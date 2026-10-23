We're talking about a player with the qualities to play for Real Madrid; he just needs opportunities. Endrick was coming off a loan spell at Lyon and played very well in France, but then he had a few problems. I think it was quite frustrating for him not to be at his best physically. The idea, though, was always to stay in Madrid. We'll see what happens in the future, but I honestly think he'll stay at Real for a long time. That's my opinion. The reports about AC Milan and Roma? I don't think he'll move. The clubs mentioned are fantastic, but I don't think he'll go and play elsewhere."