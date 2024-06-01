End of an era? Jali hints at making a shocking decision about his career - 'If there is an element of doubt... he will decide in two weeks'

GOAL GFXSeth WillisEnd of an era? Jali hints at making a shocking decision about his career - 'If there is an element of doubt... he will decide in two weeks'Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCOrlando PiratesCupAndile JaliSwallows FCThe ex-Bafana Bafana player is a free agent after his exit from the Dube Birds in the January transfer window.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowJali is a household name in MzansiHe has been without a club for the last couple of monthsHis agent discusses what is next for the midfielderArticle continues below