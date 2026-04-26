Emotional Kaizer Chiefs' Brandon Petersen answers critics after MOTM display against Orlando Pirates in Soweto Derby – 'We’ve been working exceptionally hard, but people don’t see it'
Silencing the critics
In a high-stakes clash where every mistake is magnified, Brandon Petersen rose to the occasion to help Kaizer Chiefs secure a share of the spoils.
After being named Man of the Match, the 31-year-old goalkeeper reflected on a testing spell under scrutiny from Amakhosi supporters and the wider football public.
His display on Sunday was a strong response, silencing much of the noise surrounding his form and highlighting the unseen work behind the scenes that finally paid off on the biggest stage in South African football.
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The emotional weight of the spotlight
Speaking to SuperSport in a heartfelt post-match interview, Petersen opened up about the mental toll of the criticism he has endured.
He credited his inner circle for keeping him grounded when the noise from the outside world became deafening.
"It was never easy," Petersen said.
"I was always under the spotlight. You know, there was always criticism, all of that. But I think for me, a major role is my family in the support system I have. And for me, that’s why it’s so emotional."
Petersen dedicates accolade to loyal supporters
The keeper's voice wavered as he dedicated his individual accolade to those who remained loyal during his lowest ebbs.
He explained that his success belongs to a collective of supporters who have been constant sources of encouragement.
"Because this is not just for me; it’s for all of them, each and every one that’s been behind me, messaging me, the staff, the supporters, everyone, knowing that they’re backing me, man, being able to pull off a performance like I did today," he added.
Hard work behind the scenes
He stressed that the squad continues to put in the hard work needed to restore the club’s former glory, even if progress is not always straightforward.
"It doesn’t come overnight. We’ve been working exceptionally hard, but people don’t see it," Petersen insisted.
"There were days where you go to bed, and the whole body is sore. You don’t know if they’re gonna be ready for the next game. But we pushed through. God’s really carried me through throughout the season and the team. So that’s why it’s a bit emotional for me. So I’m really honoured and blessed."