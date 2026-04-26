In a high-stakes clash where every mistake is magnified, Brandon Petersen rose to the occasion to help Kaizer Chiefs secure a share of the spoils.

After being named Man of the Match, the 31-year-old goalkeeper reflected on a testing spell under scrutiny from Amakhosi supporters and the wider football public.

His display on Sunday was a strong response, silencing much of the noise surrounding his form and highlighting the unseen work behind the scenes that finally paid off on the biggest stage in South African football.







