Following a public and emotional plea regarding his living situation, Edwin Gyimah has finally regained possession of his property in Ghana. Local police and media outlets intervened to assist the 35-year-old after he revealed he had been locked out of his own eight-bedroom house by family members. This intervention follows a period where the defender was deeply embarrassed and broken, moving from place to place with his wife and children.

Reflecting on the resolution of the domestic dispute, Gyimah expressed a desire to remain responsible for his relatives despite the previous friction.

"Whatever has happened, I know she is my mother, so I can't abandon her. I will look into getting her a place by raising funds with my relatives and giving her a monthly allowance to cover her monthly," Gyimah stated.

He has reportedly given current occupants until the end of the month to vacate his residence completely.