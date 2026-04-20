'Embarrassed and broken' former Premier Soccer League fan favourite is no longer homeless but asks 'everyone to come on board and help' find him a job
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Reclaiming the family home
Following a public and emotional plea regarding his living situation, Edwin Gyimah has finally regained possession of his property in Ghana. Local police and media outlets intervened to assist the 35-year-old after he revealed he had been locked out of his own eight-bedroom house by family members. This intervention follows a period where the defender was deeply embarrassed and broken, moving from place to place with his wife and children.
Reflecting on the resolution of the domestic dispute, Gyimah expressed a desire to remain responsible for his relatives despite the previous friction.
"Whatever has happened, I know she is my mother, so I can't abandon her. I will look into getting her a place by raising funds with my relatives and giving her a monthly allowance to cover her monthly," Gyimah stated.
He has reportedly given current occupants until the end of the month to vacate his residence completely.
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A plea for professional stability
While the roof over his head is now secured, the Ghanaian international is turning his attention to his financial future. Having been without a club since leaving Sekhukhune United in 2024, the veteran campaigner is desperate to secure a job. He is not only looking at playing opportunities but also at roles where he can impart his vast experience to the next generation of African talent.
Gyimah believes his journey through the South African top flight and on the international stage makes him an ideal candidate for developmental roles.
"Whether in universities, senior high schools, or basic schools. Some of the children don't know how to start their football careers, and I can really help with that considering my football experience. So, I would want everyone to come on board and help," he pleaded during his latest interview, as reported by KickOff.
- Sekhukhune United
The fallout from a difficult period
The defender's spiral began shortly after his departure from the Betway Premiership. He previously attributed his struggles to a breakdown in his professional relationships, including a major fallout with his representative. Gyimah claimed that the football industry had largely turned its back on him following negative public comments made by his former agent, leading to a drought of viable contract offers.
The emotional weight of the last year has taken a visible toll on the versatile player, who functioned as both a central defender and a defensive midfielder during his peak.
He had reached a point of despair where he felt abandoned by those he trusted most, leading to his initial decision to go public with his struggles in an attempt to find a solution to his homelessness.
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A legacy in South African football
Despite his current hardships, Gyimah remains one of the more recognisable faces from the last decade of South African football.
With over 200 appearances in the local top flight, he featured for several heavyweights including SuperSport United, Bidvest Wits, and Orlando Pirates.
His rugged style and commitment on the pitch made him a fan favourite at many of the clubs he represented during his prime years.
As he looks to transition into a new phase of his life, the Ghanaian star is hoping that the same football community that watched him succeed will now assist him in finding a stable path forward.
He remains optimistic that his previous experience in high-pressure environments will translate well into coaching or administrative roles within the sports sector as he aims to provide for his family once more.