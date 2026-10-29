The Jeddah derby, the derby of the sea, the summit derby, call it what you will. This is the clash that pits the two leaders of the Saudi Under-21 league against each other this season.

Jeddah's two giants have battled for top spot in the Joy Elite League since the opening day. Now the rivalry goes face to face when they meet on Sunday at Al-Ittihad's stadium.

Al-Ittihad arrive in their best shape. How could they not, having won their last 7 matches on the bounce after that goalless draw with Damac on the opening round?

Seven games, seven wins. "The Dean" have scored 15 goals in that run, almost two a match, while conceding just 3 to boast the division's meanest defence.

Those 22 points leave Al-Ittihad top of the pile, 4 clear of second-placed Al-Ahli. Whatever happens in the derby, they will stay top, but a win would stretch the gap over their neighbours and traditional rivals to 7 points.

Al-Ahli are enjoying a fine season of their own. They are the only side alongside Al-Ittihad yet to taste defeat in the Joy Elite League.

What has blotted their copybook, and kept them off Al-Ittihad's perch, is a rash of draws. The team have been held 3 times, all in their last 6 matches, winning one and drawing the next in alternating fashion.

Going forward, though, Al-Ahli clearly have the edge. They have scored 21 goals, close to 3 a game, giving them the second strongest attack behind Al-Ettifaq and their 28 goals.

The two sides met just once last season, in the third round at Al-Ahli's Jeddah stadium, a game that finished 1-1.