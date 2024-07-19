Elias Mokwana not gone after all! Kaizer Chiefs urged to beat Esperance de Tunis to Bafana Bafana attacker's services as agent breaks silence on reported transfer

BackpageSeth WillisElias Mokwana not gone after all! Kaizer Chiefs urged to beat Esperance de Tunis to Bafana Bafana attacker's services as agent breaks silence on reported transferPremier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsTransfersSekhukhune UnitedEsperanceElias MokwanaBabina Noko have challenged the Soweto giants to up their bid if they are serious about signing the attacker.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMokwana had a good 2023/24 seasonSome big teams are salivating for his servicesSekhukhune responds to reports Bafana international has been soldArticle continues below