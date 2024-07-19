Elias Mokwana, Sekhukhune UnitedBackpage
Seth Willis

Elias Mokwana not gone after all! Kaizer Chiefs urged to beat Esperance de Tunis to Bafana Bafana attacker's services as agent breaks silence on reported transfer

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsTransfersSekhukhune UnitedEsperanceElias Mokwana

Babina Noko have challenged the Soweto giants to up their bid if they are serious about signing the attacker.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Mokwana had a good 2023/24 season
  • Some big teams are salivating for his services
  • Sekhukhune responds to reports Bafana international has been sold
Article continues below