Elche CF 2-1 Kaizer Chiefs - Spanish tour ends in defeat as Fernando Da Cruz brings his squad home for the Toyota Cup

Elche grabbed the opening goal after 22 minutes when Ali Houary surged towards to the box before sending a fine finish into the far corner.

Chiefs fell further behind on the stroke of halftime when Umaru Konare finished off a corner routine that saw Amakhosi leave their back post wide open.

Chiefs did however make the match interesting after the hour mark when Asanele Velebayi found the back of the net, making it two goals and an assist in the off-season so far.

With nine minutes to go, Elche should have restored their two-goal lead after Siphesihle Ndlovu fouled Nordin Al Lal in the box and gave away a penalty.

However, Al Lal failed to convert the spot-kick but Chiefs were unable to make good on the reprieve and the match ended 2-1 to the Spanish side.











