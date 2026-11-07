Markus Krosche and Eintracht Frankfurt will never forget their five years of success, including winning the Europa League in 2022 and finishing third in 2025. The German club announced on X that it had named the 46-year-old German executive a lifetime member. All Krosche's assistants and some board members gathered at his home in Paderborn for a heartfelt farewell dinner, honouring what they had achieved together.