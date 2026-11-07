Markus Krosche is on the verge of becoming AC Milan's Head of Football. Gerry Cardinale has chosen the German executive to strengthen the management structure at the club based on via Aldo Rossi. The Red Bird chief values the long-term vision and approach the 46-year-old has shown throughout his career.
Eintracht Frankfurt: Krosche bids farewell and is named a lifetime member of the club; he will start work for AC Milan on 1 January
Appointed a life member
Markus Krosche and Eintracht Frankfurt will never forget their five years of success, including winning the Europa League in 2022 and finishing third in 2025. The German club announced on X that it had named the 46-year-old German executive a lifetime member. All Krosche's assistants and some board members gathered at his home in Paderborn for a heartfelt farewell dinner, honouring what they had achieved together.
Operational from 1 January
According to the latest reports, Krosche's three-year contract with AC Milan is now being drawn up. The former Eintracht Frankfurt man will start work at the club on 1 January, but he will get involved in its affairs in the coming weeks, assessing the squad and its transfer-market needs.
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