Egypt vs South Africa International Friendly: How to watch Bafana Bafana, kick-off time, venue, squad news, team form and predictions
- Goal
Match information
Game:
Egypt vs Bafana Bafana
Date:
04/10/26
Kick-off time:
20:00 SAST
Venue:
Cairo International Stadium, Egypt.
- Getty
Head-to-head and recent form
Egypt form: W D L D D
The Pharaohs will be looking to improve on their record against South Africa in Egypt where they have only won once in front of their home fans in the last four outings.
South Africa form: W W L W D
Pitso Mosimane's reign has started as well as could be hoped for with a credible 2-1 win over Guinea in Soweto being followed by a 5-0 thrashing of Eritrea.
Head to head
In these countries last nine matches across all competitions Bafana have won five times to Egypt's two, with two draws.
Date
Score
Competition
26/12/25
Egypt 1-0 Bafana
AFCON
09/03/25
Egypt 1-3 Bafana
CHAN
02/03/25
Bafana 1-1 Egypt
CHAN
06/07/19
Bafana 1-0 Egypt
AFCON
GOAL Prediction:
Home win: 64%
Draw: 18%
Away win: 18%
Egypt squad news
The biggest news coming out of the Egypt camp is that Mohamed Salah will not play against Bafana. Despite reports of a fallout between the former Liverpool star and head coach Hossam Hassan, the Egypt FA revealed a mutually agreed arrangement for Salah to return to his new club Trabzonspor to manage the 34-year-old's workload.
Mohamed Abdelmonem is also unavailable, having left the squad early by another mutual agreement with his club, Nice, while left-back Ahmed Fatouh is out with a muscle injury that is expected to keep him sidelined into late October.
Bafana Bafana squad news
Pitso Mosimane has already announced he will make wholesale changes to the team to face Egypt as he wants to get a look at the players in his squad who haven't got many, or any, minutes in the AFCON Qualifiers.
“We are pleading for patience and support for them," Mosimane told SAFA.net.
"They are breaking through and we need to see what we have in our ranks. Unfortunately we have a big team [Egypt] that we have to play against on Sunday. The challenge is we have to let them [the players] swim with the sharks, but we’ve got nothing to lose,” he said.
“It is a friendly game and we need to see what they are capable of at this level. So we plead for patience and support for these youngsters.
"The country must understand that we have played the qualifiers [against Guinea and Eritrea] and we are done. That is the most important thing.
"It is [also] important to build for the next FIFA World Cup and if we don’t put them in now, when are we going to see them? We do not have friendly games until the Africa Cup of Nations next year, so this is the only chance they have,” he concluded.
- getty
How to watch Egypt vs Bafana - TV channels & live streams
Online streaming
TV Channel
SABC Plus
SABC 3
Or you can follow the live scores updates here on GOAL.
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Dive deeper
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