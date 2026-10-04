Egypt vs South Africa International Friendly: How to watch Bafana Bafana, kick-off time, venue, squad news, team form and predictions

Pitso Mosimane has already announced he will make wholesale changes to the team to face Egypt as he wants to get a look at the players in his squad who haven't got many, or any, minutes in the AFCON Qualifiers.

“We are pleading for patience and support for them," Mosimane told SAFA.net.

"They are breaking through and we need to see what we have in our ranks. Unfortunately we have a big team [Egypt] that we have to play against on Sunday. The challenge is we have to let them [the players] swim with the sharks, but we’ve got nothing to lose,” he said.

“It is a friendly game and we need to see what they are capable of at this level. So we plead for patience and support for these youngsters.

"The country must understand that we have played the qualifiers [against Guinea and Eritrea] and we are done. That is the most important thing.

"It is [also] important to build for the next FIFA World Cup and if we don’t put them in now, when are we going to see them? We do not have friendly games until the Africa Cup of Nations next year, so this is the only chance they have,” he concluded.







