Mahmoud El Khatib confirmed that signing the strategic partnership with Vodafone represents a new historic milestone in the club's journey. Al Ahly continue to make achievements thanks to their rich history, their fans, their members and their ongoing pursuit of developing resources in a way that guarantees meeting their obligations and realising their future ambitions.

The Egyptian state, under the leadership of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, drew praise from El Khatib for its role in supporting infrastructure and sports projects. He affirmed that the dream of Al Ahly's fans of owning a world-class stadium has become closer than ever.

The idea of cooperating with Vodafone began during his treatment period at the start of this year, he explained, after he received an offer from the company. A series of meetings then followed with Al Ahly's football company and those responsible for commercial rights, before the two parties reached the largest investment contract in the club's history.

He pointed out that the contract included an innovative financial mechanism to protect Al Ahly's rights, fixing the value and ensuring the club benefits from any increase in the exchange rate while receiving its value in Egyptian pounds. That, he said, reflects the professionalism in managing the investment file.

Vodafone obtaining the naming rights to Al Ahly's stadium represents significant financial support for the project, he added. He expressed complete confidence in Qalaa Holding, chaired by Mohamed Kamel, to complete the stadium according to the set timeline, despite the technical and engineering challenges that faced implementation and were overcome.

The Al Ahly president revealed that he requested modifications to the stadium's design. Those included replacing the concrete staircases with escalators, in line with the latest global standards and to provide a more advanced and comfortable experience for the fans, which has indeed been done.

El Khatib extended his thanks to Vodafone, to Qalaa Holding, to Al Ahly's football company and to all the work teams. He also valued the efforts of the club's board of directors and the executive management, praising the board's appreciation of the health circumstances he has been through since last September, and each individual carrying out their role to the fullest.