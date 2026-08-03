Zizo wrote on his Instagram account: "A few seconds of fear were enough for the whole world, with everything in it, to become small in a person's eyes, and for everyone to remember that in the end there is no refuge but God."

He continued: "Life is too short for us to live it in disputes, injustice and anger, and too short for the world to distract us from the day we are all heading towards."

He added: "Work, strive and dream, but as you build your worldly life, do not forget to build for your afterlife. Do not delay repentance, do not postpone a good deed you are able to do, and do not withhold a right you are able to return."

He noted: "Perhaps God sends us moments like these, not only so that we feel fear, but so that we come to our senses and reassess ourselves, and understand that the existence of a second chance is in itself a blessing."

He concluded: "O God, protect us with Your mercy, forgive us, grant us a good end, and do not take us except while You are pleased with us."

kooora