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Mohamed Mansi

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Egypt earthquake: a shocking absence of sport, a strong presence of the arts

FEATURES
Premier League
Zizo
Al Ahly SC
Zamalek SC
Egypt

An earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale struck most of Egypt's governorates in the early hours of this Monday morning.

According to the National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics, the tremor was located 38 kilometres north of Suez.

Field monitoring had recorded only a limited number of minor injuries, the Ministry of Health reported via its Facebook account, with medics dealing with them and no deaths recorded.

The quake struck at three o'clock in the morning Egyptian time, and plenty of people took to social media to react to its intensity.

Artists led the way. No sporting figures responded, though, bar one: Al Ahly star Ahmed Sayed Zizo.

  • Egypt v IR Iran: Group G - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Ahmed Sayed Zizo's message

    Zizo wrote on his Instagram account: "A few seconds of fear were enough for the whole world, with everything in it, to become small in a person's eyes, and for everyone to remember that in the end there is no refuge but God."

    He continued: "Life is too short for us to live it in disputes, injustice and anger, and too short for the world to distract us from the day we are all heading towards."

    He added: "Work, strive and dream, but as you build your worldly life, do not forget to build for your afterlife. Do not delay repentance, do not postpone a good deed you are able to do, and do not withhold a right you are able to return."

    He noted: "Perhaps God sends us moments like these, not only so that we feel fear, but so that we come to our senses and reassess ourselves, and understand that the existence of a second chance is in itself a blessing."

    He concluded: "O God, protect us with Your mercy, forgive us, grant us a good end, and do not take us except while You are pleased with us."

    1kooora

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  • Artists react to the earthquake

    Many artists reacted via social media, including the actor Mohamed Ramadan, who wrote: "Praise be to God, it came out safely."

    The actor Ahmed El-Awady, meanwhile, wrote: "An earthquake, but what devastation."

    Artist and Senate member Yasser Galal posted a video clip in which he said: "Everyone, did anyone feel this earthquake? I was asleep and woke up to the tremor. May God protect us and keep us safe."

    Essam El-Sakka, the artist, wrote: "A few seconds and the whole world turned upside down. People got up from their sleep in panic, people ran looking for their children and families, and many hearts stopped out of fear."

    He stressed: "In a moment, we remembered that all power belongs to God alone, and that everything we plan can change in a second. Praise be to God that it passed safely, but it was a message reminding us that life is not guaranteed, and that the blessing of security is priceless."

    Bassem Samra wrote: "This is an ordinary earthquake, dear friend. Carry on sleeping, we'll take fingerprints in the morning," but he quickly deleted the post.

    Comedy came from the artist Amir Karara, who wrote: "When you wake up from sleep, you find all of Egypt talking about the earthquake."

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