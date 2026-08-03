An earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale struck most of Egypt's governorates in the early hours of this Monday morning.
According to the National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics, the tremor was located 38 kilometres north of Suez.
Field monitoring had recorded only a limited number of minor injuries, the Ministry of Health reported via its Facebook account, with medics dealing with them and no deaths recorded.
The quake struck at three o'clock in the morning Egyptian time, and plenty of people took to social media to react to its intensity.
Artists led the way. No sporting figures responded, though, bar one: Al Ahly star Ahmed Sayed Zizo.